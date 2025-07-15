Paige Bueckers' GF, Azzi Fudd, makes special request to fans about custom Dallas Wings gear: "Legit offers only"

A few days after Azzi Fudd was spotted donning a "P" necklace amid speculations about her romantic relationship with Paige Bueckers, Fudd requested fans on Instagram to help her with some custom gear.

On Monday, she posted a picture on her Instagram story flexing her former UConn teammate Bueckers' Dallas Wings jersey, with a text overlay added to the story.

"Need some custom Paige/Wings gear. Who can help??" Fudd wrote, adding a folded hands emoji to emphasize her request. She added, "Legit offers only — I’m being so (for real)."

Screenshot via Instagram (@azzi35/IG)

The two UConn stars — who led the Huskies to the national championship win in April — have been sparking relationship rumors after fans noticed them posting subtle nods to one another on social media over the past few weeks.

It all started when Azzi Fudd posted a mirror selfie on her story, showing a phone case with the text, "Paige Bueckers' girlfriend." However, neither has addressed the rumors yet — only seeming to fuel them.

Fudd and Bueckers have known each other since high school and played four years together under Geno Auriemma at UConn. Following the NCAA triumph in April, Bueckers declared for the WNBA draft and was picked No. 1 by the Dallas Wings.

Azzi Fudd back grinding hard for intense summer workout

As Azzi Fudd prepares for her final season with the UConn Huskies, the senior guard is putting in the work to make it the best one yet.

After attending Paige Bueckers' WNBA road games with the Dallas Wings last week — first in Phoenix and then in Chicago — Fudd has returned to the gym to resume her summer workout.

On Saturday, the Virginia native shared a video of her workout drills in the gym on X (formerly called Twitter).

"Super grateful to be back in the gym to find ways to improve. Grateful for everyone who finds time to work with me to help me get better in all ways!," Fudd wrote.

With Bueckers out in Dallas, Fudd is among a few senior players left on the UConn squad, giving her an even more important role for the team next season. She will aim to defend their national championship title before heading to the next year's WNBA draft.

