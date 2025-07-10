[VIDEO] Azzi Fudd turns heads while supporting 'girlfriend' Paige Bueckers ahead of matchup vs Angel Reese

UConn guard Azzi Fudd made an appearance at the Wintrust Arena on Wednesday. She drew attention as she supported her former UConn teammate and close friend, Paige Bueckers, during the Dallas Wings’ game against the Chicago Sky.

Fudd, who also traveled on Monday to watch Bueckers and the Wings take on the Phoenix Mercury in Arizona, was seen courtside, showcasing her support for Bueckers.

An X user, @teee_que, posted a video of Azzi Fudd at Wintrust Arena, where she can be seen enjoying moments with fans and taking selfies.

Here's the video:

The AzziFuddUpdates YouTube channel also shared a video capturing her arrival at the arena ahead of the Sky-Wings game, accompanied by Bueckers. The two shared a hug before Fudd headed into the hotel, while Bueckers approached the awaiting fans.

Dallas lost to Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky, 87-76. Bueckers finished the game with 17 points and four assists.

Fudd and Bueckers were teammates at UConn for four years. They helped the Huskies win the national championship in April. However, last month rumors of former teammates being more than just friends started to swirl. She added a mirror selfie on Instagram and the phone case read, "Paige Bueckers' girlfriend."

Moreover, following the Wings' loss to the Mercury on Monday, Bueckers signed an autograph for a fan holding a sign that read, "Azzi Fudd’s girlfriend."

Here's the video, shared by @miriam.zarate on TikTok. The caption read, "In case there is any doubt."

Azzi Fudd to take on leadership role at UConn following Paige Bueckers' departure to WNBA

Azzi Fudd has one year of eligibility left at UConn before joining Paige Bueckers in the pros. Bueckers was drafted by the Dallas Wings with the top pick in April and has made an immediate impact in the WNBA.

With the Minnesota native out of the picture, Fudd, a veteran guard, will be tasked with bringing the same energy to the Huskies program.

"I think taking it progressively — like one step at a time," Fudd said about her approach to stepping into a leadership role next season, via Storrs Central. "Like saying the things I see, whether it's starting with just my stuff, like on defense or on offense."

The upcoming season will be Fudd's fifth year in Storrs, although she has only played one full season due to injuries.

