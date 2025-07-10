IN PICS: UConn's Azzi Fudd spotted wearing 'P' necklace amid Paige Bueckers dating buzz

Although neither Paige Bueckers nor Azzi Fudd has confirmed or denied the dating rumors, there have been growing speculations about their relationship, fueled by social media observations. Their posts and subtle hints have given fans plenty to talk about over the past few weeks.

On Wednesday, at the Wintrust Arena, Fudd was seen cheering on her ex-UConn teammate, Bueckers, who now plays for the Dallas Wings. Before the game between Dallas and Chicago, Fudd interacted with fans, happily signing autographs and taking pictures.

When those pictures made their way online, one particular detail that caught the attention of fans was Fudd's choice of jewelry — she wore a necklace with the letter "P".

Given the dating rumors and that "P" is the first letter of Bueckers’ name, many fans saw it as a subtle nod to their rumored relationship.

An X user, @__mrswrigs, posted a picture of Azzi Fudd wearing the necklace.

"Azzi got a P necklace now!" the caption read.

Another fan in the comment added a picture of Bueckers wearing a similar necklace with the letter "A" on it, further stirring speculations.

An X user @livelovepazzi also posted a picture of Bueckers that was captioned:

"Me when my friend who works at Kendra Scott got to make Azzi the P necklace," suggesting that the necklace was custom-made.

Azzi Fudd follows Dallas Wings on road to support Paige Bueckers

UConn guard Azzi Fudd was spotted supporting her former teammate Paige Bueckers in the Dallas Wings' last two road games. Fudd was photographed in the stands during the Wings' matchup against the Phoenix Mercury on Monday at PHX Arena in Phoenix.

On Wednesday, Fudd was again in attendance as the Wings played against the Chicago Sky in Chicago. However, her presence in both games was not enough to lift Dallas as they lost 102-72 to the Mercury and 87-76 to the Sky.

Fudd and Bueckers played together for four seasons at UConn and the formidable on-court duo led the Huskies to their 12th national championship last season.

Bueckers declared for the WNBA draft in April and was the first pick by the Wings. Meanwhile, Fudd announced in March that she would be returning to Storrs for her final year.

Also Read: [VIDEO] Azzi Fudd turns heads while supporting 'girlfriend' Paige Bueckers ahead of matchup vs Angel Reese

