UConn star Ice Brady gets wholesome shoutouts from teammates Kamorea Arnold & more on her special day

UConn star forward Ice Brady helped the Huskies win a national championship this past season. Although she did not play as big a role as Paige Bueckers and Sarah Strong, she still had a meaningful contribution to the team. She is also clearly loved by her teammates, as can be seen by the birthday shoutouts she got on Wednesday.
One of the first people to wish her a happy birthday was teammate Kamorea Arnold. Brady reposted her post to her Instagram story.
"Happy Birthday Icey. I Luh you!!"
Teammate Ashlynn Shade also wished Brady a happy birthday, which Brady then reposted on her Instagram story.
"Happy birthday Ice Brady!! Have the best day ever!!"
UConn freshman Morgan Cheli also took the time to wish Brady a happy birthday on her Instagram story.
"Happy birthday Ice!!"
Brady is coming off her sophomore season at UConn. She started 12 of the 32 games she played while averaging 3.6 points and 1.7 assists per game. It was a slight step back statistically for Brady after averaging 4.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game as a freshman.
Ice Brady will try to earn a bigger role on the UConn Huskies in her junior season
The UConn Huskies were able to win their first NCAA championship since 2016 this past season. It was an impressive run for Geno Auriemma's squad. Part of the reason the team was able to have so much success last season was because of the play of Paige Bueckers.
Bueckers was arguably the best player in women's college basketball and went on to be the first pick in the 2025 WNBA draft. As a result, Bueckers will not be back with the Huskies next season.
While Bueckers leaving is a hit to the Huskies' hopes of repeating as champions, it presents an opportunity to Ice Brady. She had a smaller role this past year and struggled offensively after a strong start to the season.
With Bueckers gone, a starting role opens up on the roster. More playing time will be available to role players, and as a result, Brady has a chance to establish herself as a more significant player on the roster. She is still trying to live up to the hype of being a five-star recruit in the 2022 class.
