UConn star Paige Bueckers describes 4 current and former Huskies teammates in one word

Uconn's Paige Bueckers and LSU's Flau'jae Johnson had a great weekend. They were named coaches of two Overtime 5v5 teams. Bueckers' team won the competition as Johnson hailed her college rival's victory. Bueckers also appeared on Johnson's podcast, "Best of Both Worlds with Flau'jae," during the week.

The two talked about their best qualities and if they could one-up each other in different aspects like blocking and shooting. Then the LSU star asked Paige to describe her former and current teammates in one word.

For KK Arnold:

"Goofy," said Bueckers.

For Nika Muhl:

"Menace"

For Aaliyah Edwards:

"Dawg"

For Ice Brady:

"She icy"

From 10:05 forward:

Paige Bueckers and Flau'jae Johnson asks who's got the ultimate "rizz"

Johnson and Bueckers asked each other who was the most flirty and Paige, who is known among her teammates as "The Ultimate Rizzler," won the debate.

"I got top rizz in the world," Bueckers said as Johnson agreed without contention.

"But it's natural, it's natural you got it naturally," Johnson added.

Then Flau'jae opened up about her inability to flirt.

"I'm a flirt, right? Recently, I've been in the dating pool, guys but I realized that I can't flirt for real. I can't," Johnson said.

"But once I like you, I'm kind of like, I don't want to do too much. And if I over-firt, maybe I'm like, I don't know. You gotta give me some rizz tips, off camera, though; just give me a couple of tips," she added.

Paige also revealed that she enjoys edits made by fans on TikTok from time to time. She also bursts out laughing while watching them.

"It's not even my fault, though, 'cause I'll just be scrolling through TikTok and it just shows up on my For You page," Bueckers said.

"They see photos I don't even see, I didn't even know there was a picture in there, they got it. ... But they're funny, though. The basketball highlights ones I definitely watch."

Even though Johnson and Bueckers are rivals in college basketball, the two have become close this offseason. They "hit it off" at the 2024 WNBA All-Star game and then started hanging out with each other from then on.

Are you excited to watch the two play against each other in this year's college basketball season? Let us know in the discussion box.

