UConn star Paige Bueckers drops 2-word reaction on teammate Morgan Cheli's celebratory snaps from championship night 

Paige Bueckers and teammate Morgan Cheli shared a celebratory moment on Instagram days after UConn's national championship. On Thursday, the freshman guard posted a series of snaps from her stint with the basketball team, including pre-game rituals, the WBCA Coaches' Trophy, the NCAA title, and more.

Ad

"From dreaming to doing 💙," she captioned the photo.

Ad

Trending

As fans reacted to Cheli's post, Bueckers also joined in:

"Did that😝," she commented.

Bueckers' commented on Cheli's post | @morgancheli/ig

Cheli, a California native, came to UConn as a top-20 guard in the Class of 2024. She came off the bench this season, playing 13.3 minutes per game and averaging 2.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists on 39.1% shooting.

Ad

However, Morgan Cheli's run was cut short after ankle surgery in February, which kept her out for the remainder of the season. Her highest scoring game came against Holy Cross, where she posted eight points and two assists on 50% shooting.

Paige Bueckers is coming off a storybook-like ending to her college career. The college basketball star potentially could have been the first pick in the 2024 WNBA draft but postponed the big-league switch to add a national championship to her resume.

Ad

Bueckers had a fantastic NCAA Tournament run, posting three 30+ point games. She averaged 24.8 points, four rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.8 steals on a 52.8% clip.

What's next for Paige Bueckers and Morgan Cheli?

After a tough speed bump during her freshman season, Morgan Cheli will rehab and return to rotation for the Huskies. The guard adapted to being a role player due to team necessities, switching between frontcourt and backcourt responsibilities. She will aim to land a bigger role in the 2025-26 season.

Paige Bueckers is assumed to be the first pick in the 2025 WNBA draft, to be held on April 14. The Dallas Wings have the No. 1 pick and are in pole position to pick her. However, due to the dynamic nature of draft and star preferences, it is still uncertain whether the franchise will be able to land the guard.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Saahil Dhillan An NBA writer turning to basketball grassroots, Saahil Dhillan covers the ever-changing world of college hoops for Sportskeeda. Alongside insightful analysis, thought-provoking opinions and live-game reporting, Saahil will break down on and off court plays of NCAA basketball.



Saahil's extensive writing background stems from his love for sports and production collaborations with national-level athletes and coaches across multiple sports, giving him a deeper understanding of athletes' mindsets and the humane side of athletic performance.



Among his favorite stories are Derrick Rose's continued perseverance and Kobe Bryant's mental shift after mounting four straight airballs in the 1997 Conference semifinals. On the collegiate level, Saahil is particularly stirred by Mike Krzyzewski's stint at Team USA and is keen to document Cooper Flagg's journey to the big league.



When not reporting, Saahil is chasing his pets, sunsets and his next pasta recipe; sometimes all three at once. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here