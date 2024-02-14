UConn vs DePaul basketball injury report, February 14: Latest on Keyondre Young, Chico Carter Jr and more

The UConn Huskies and the DePaul Blue Demons are getting ready for their Wednesday night matchup, but the injury report will factor into how this game will go. Let's take a deeper dive into the injury status of these teams and discuss the availability of players on each side.

UConn vs. DePaul injury report

Keyondre Young, DePaul

Junior guard Keyondre Young is officially listed as questionable for tonight's game against the UConn Huskies with a shoulder injury. He has not played since Jan. 30 but needs to find his way back on the court, but it is unclear when he will return.

Young is averaging 2.4 points, 1.6 rebounds, 0.3 assists and 0.2 steals in 7.9 minutes per game in 11 outings. However, he is shooting just 25.0% from the floor, 15.0% from beyond the arc and 71.4% from the free-throw line.

Caleb Murphy, DePaul

The DePaul Blue Demons will play the remainder of the regular season without senior guard Caleb Murphy, as he is out with a wrist injury. He could only suit up for eight games and has been out since Jan. 2 due to the injury. The DePaul Athletic Department announced on Feb. 2 that Murphy would not return to the court and was seeking a medical redshirt.

Murphy finished averaging 5.6 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.3 blocks and 0.8 steals in 20.6 minutes per game. However, he has limited range as he shot 53.3% from the floor and did not make a single 3-point attempt.

Chico Carter Jr., DePaul

Senior guard Chico Carter Jr. has been doing well throughout the season but is dealing with a rib injury that has caused him to miss games since Jan. 17. Carter was expected to be re-evaluated in two weeks but was not cleared to play as of this writing.

Chico Carter has been doing well throughout the season, posting 11.8 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 0.4 blocks and 0.6 steals per game in 34.5 minutes. He is shooting 43.6% overall, including 37.5% from beyond the arc and 75.0% from the charity stripe.

