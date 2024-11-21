UConn vs FDU projected starting lineup feat. Azzi Fudd (November 20)

The No. 2 UConn Huskies will take on the FDU Knights at the Harry A. Gampel Pavilion at Storrs on Wednesday. UConn will honor head coach Geno Auriemma and assistant head coach Chris Dailey for their Ruby Anniversary with a pregame ceremony, which will commence at 6:30 PM ET.

Auriemma is also on the cusp of Division I history. He currently has 1,216 wins and is tied with former Stanford Cardinal head coach Tara VanDerveer for the most all-time wins in men's and women's college basketball. The Huskies have gone all-out to honor the 40th season of Auriemma and Dailey, giving fans attending the game a ruby T-shirt.

The UConn Dairy Bar will put three ice cream specials on sale to celebrate them, and SNY will also launch a four-part docuseries to honor the duo. A Fan Fest featuring a goat-petting zoo will be present at Fairfield Way, while the Husky Heritage Sports Museum will be open for free to fans.

The Huskies have made a solid start to the season, winning all three games. While they are fresh off their first ranked win of the season over the No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels, the Knights will be looking to make amends after suffering their first loss of the season to Syracuse Orange on November 17.

The Huskies scored a dominant 74-28 win over the Knights in the only game they faced off against each other, which was on November 25, 2011.

UConn vs FDU projected starting lineups

The Huskies received a major boost as they announced the return of talented guard Azzi Fudd, who missed all but two games in the 2023-24 season due to an ACL injury. However, Auriemma is likely to ease her into action and is unlikely to start her.

The Huskies will start with Paige Bueckers, Ashlynn Shade and Princeton transfer Kaitlyn Chen in the backcourt, while top recruits Sarah Strong and Ice Brady will start as forwards.

The Knights are likely to keep the same starting five they used in their loss to Syracuse. Graduate students Abby Conklin and Abaigeal Babore will hold down their backcourt alongside freshman Ava Renninger, while Lilly Parke and Teneisia Brown will play as forwards.

Some of UConn's famous alumni will be present at Storrs to celebrate Auriemma and Dailey's Ruby Anniversary. Among them are Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird, arguably the greatest players to represent the Huskies. The game between the Huskies and the Knights will tip off at 7 PM ET.

