“Unacceptable” - Popular CBB analyst Jay Billas condemns Kyle Filipowski’s move that tripped UNC player during 84-79 showdown

In Duke's recent 79-84 loss to North Carolina, Kyle Filipowski was the center of attention again. However, this time, the big man made heads turn because of an unusual reason.

Earlier this season, Filipkowski was in a dangerous situation after he was injured due to a court-storming as he made contact with the fans.

Here's what happened:

However, Kyle defended his actions stating he was trying to get back on his feet. Also, no foul was called which raised more suspicion.

“I’m not really too sure how that whole situation happened, to be honest,” Filipowski said per The Associated Press. “I was really just getting up. My foot slipped. I don’t know how I caught him.

"That’s really all I’ve got.”

Kyle Filipowski’s court-storming injury

The Devils center suffered an injury in Duke's loss to Wake Forest on Feb. 24. Here's what happened:

After this incident, Filipowski commented on an Instagram post talking about the matter with a solution to the issue that has troubled college basketball this season.

When Filipowski spoke to the media later, this is what he said:

"I’ve already heard that there’s some videos of getting punched in the back. So I absolutely feel like it was personal, intentional, for sure. Like I said, there's no reason where they see a big guy like me trying to work my way off the court and they can’t just work their way around me, you know? There’s no excuse for that,” Filipowski told WFMY News

Court-storming has been a part of the culture; however, it needs to be stopped due to an increase in injury scares and the league should reconsider its stance on this matter.

What measure should the league take to stop court-storming?

