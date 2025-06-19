UNC guard RJ Davis shares hilarious moments leading up to last game of college career: "Milwaukee is overrated"

Former North Carolina guard RJ Davis led the Tar Heels back to the Big Dance a year after they had missed out on the showpiece event. After a first-round loss to the Ole Miss Rebels, Davis declared for the 2025 NBA draft.

On Wednesday, the talented guard posted a clip on YouTube of a hilarious moment leading up to his last college basketball game at Fiserv Forum Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

"Milwaukee is overrated, Wisconsin is overrated," RJ Davis said (14:56). "This joint is cold, it's rainy, it's foggy. It's springtime, it's supposed to be 60 or 70 degrees."

The Tar Heels stayed in Milwaukee during the first round of the Big Dance. Davis tallied 15 points on 35.3% shooting from the floor and 12.5% shooting from beyond the arc, three rebounds and three assists in North Carolina's 71-64 loss to the Ole Miss Rebels.

Davis finished his last season in college basketball averaging 17.2 points on 41.3% shooting from the floor and 35.4% shooting from beyond the arc, 3.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Tar Heels.

RJ Davis had a stellar Tar Heels career

RJ Davis was a four-star recruit in the class of 2020, according to ESPN, but his future could have been different, as the North Carolina Tar Heels weren't his dream school.

During a segment of the Run Your Race podcast, the confident Davis revealed that he had hoped to get an offer from the UConn Huskies instead.

"I was a New York kid, so I grew up like watching Big East. Yeah, UConn was like my dream school growing up," RJ Davis said. "I'm like, yo, like, Kemba Walker, Shabazz Napier, Ryan Boatwright. I'm like, yeah, bro. They literally breeded small guards. They all breeded small guards."

Davis opted against departing for the NBA last year and returned to Chapel Hill for his fifth year to lead the Tar Heels back to the Big Dance this year. He ended his North Carolina career as the only player in program history with 2,500+ points, 600+ rebounds, 500+ assists, 150+ steals and at least 300 made 3-pointers.

He tops the Tar Heels all-time in several categories including 3-pointers made (358) and free throw shooting (86.4%) and is No. 3 in points scored (2,725) behind legends like Tyler Hansbrough and JJ Redick.

During the aforementioned interview, Davis further outlined what would make him a great teammate at the NBA level.

"I've been a scorer my whole life, so just that scoring lift," Davis said. "But at the same time, the little tangibles. Being a great teammate, being a great leader. Being a vocal guy and just a locker room guy. I think I can bring that to a team, and be an extension of the coach on the floor. And honestly, just being that spark."

Despite his stellar college basketball career for the North Carolina Tar Heels, RJ Davis wasn't invited to the NBA Combine in May. According to Yahoo Sports, he's projected to go undrafted in the upcoming Draft.

