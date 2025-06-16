UNC insider claims Hubert Davis' reported $14,000,000 roster "sends a message to the world that Carolina is open for business"

North Carolina gave coach Hubert Davis $14 million to build a roster that can compete for a national championship. According to ESPN, the Tar Heels added five players from the transfer portal and three from high school.

Kyan Evans, a sophomore at Colorado State and one of the transfer players, is a prolific scorer who averaged 10.6 points and 3.1 assists last season. Besides Evans, Davis also added Caleb Wilson, the No. 5 player in the ESPN 100.

On Sunday, analysts Joey Powell, Sean Moran and Sherrell McMillan of Inside Carolina weighed in on the Tar Heels' expensive overhaul on the "Coast to Coast" show.

McMillan said that North Carolina needed this to compete with other schools that spent big in the portal.

Trending

"More than anything — just like when Bill Belichick (UNC football coach) was hired — I think the takeaway here is not, 'Oh, look what UNC got for $14 million for this roster.' It is, 'Wow, UNC put $14 million into a roster.' To me, that’s the takeaway," McMillan said (TS: 29:53). "That’s what will last far after these guys are gone: that North Carolina sees value in its basketball program as the shining star it has always been and wants to make sure it stays that way.

"We can have a larger conversation at some point, but I think it sends a message to the world that Carolina is open for business, should it need to be. And it also sends a message to Hubert Davis that he’s supported, that they really want this to work."

McMillan also added that if Davis is unable to win a championship, it would still be seen as an investment in the basketball program, showing everyone that UNC is serious about winning.

Hubert Davis' North Carolina ranks No. 23 in transfer portal class rankings

Despite spending big in the transfer portal this offseason, North Carolina did not crack the top 20 in 247Sports' transfer portal team rankings. The Tar Heels rank No. 23 with a score of 29.70.

Hubert Davis lost several key players from last season's roster, including RJ Davis, Ian Jackson and Elliot Cadeau. As a result, he needed to add as much talent as he could through the portal and high school recruiting.

However, the transfer portal has been subject to complaints for its failure to show a single 5-star transfer, eventually ranking outside the top 20.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Salim Prajapati Salim is a writer at Sportskeeda covering College Basketball. Salim holds a degree in Civil Engineering and has two years of experience writing about both NBA and College Basketball. He has a knack for learning and is passionate about seeking new knowledge.



A basketball enthusiast since his college days, Salim developed a love for the sport through Stephen Curry and most recently Luka Doncic has become his favorite player. He started following college basketball after Angel Reese's breakout season with LSU in 2022.



Apart from basketball, Salim is also a huge fan of football. As much as he enjoys watching games, he is also equally invested in playing the sport. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here