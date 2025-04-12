“UNC just got better”: Fans react as 6-foot-7 Cade Tyson enters transfer portal

Fans reacted as North Carolina guard Cade Tyson has entered the transfer portal after a year with the Tar Heels. He joined the program after playing two seasons with the Belmont Bruins. Tyson was a key player for the MVC program, averaging 16.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 0.9 steals on 46.5% 3-point shooting in his sophomore season.

However, from being a starter, he was relegated to the bench at UNC. His court time dropped from 31.7 minutes in the previous season to 7.9 minutes in the 2024-25 campaign.

"BREAKING: North Carolina wing Cade Tyson has entered the transfer portal, per @on3. The 6-7 junior appeared in 31 games this season.," Recruits News posted on IG.

Fans reacted to Tyson's transfer portal update, with some celebrating the guard's exit:

"Really did felt bad for him but damn he did not help himself out with how he played 😂," one wrote.

"He fooled me I thought he was gonna be elite," another commented.

"Unc just got better 😂😂😂," one added.

Some fans also cheered for the next chapter in Tyson's journey:

"Go be great Cade!! This year doesn’t define you! Can’t wait to follow what you do!" one wrote.

"This is great news for our program, but I do wish him the best," one commented.

"Thank you!! You didn’t live up to your potential. Best of luck on your next adventure!," another added.

Cade Tyson is the fourth UNC player to hit the portal

Behind Elliot Cadeau, Jalen Washington and Ian Jackson, Cade Tyson becomes the fourth UNC player to exit the program after the 2024-25 season. Cadeau has committed to Michigan, while Washington will play for Vanderbilt next year. Jackson is in the process of locking Arkansas, St. John's or USC.

While Tyson's opportunities dropped at North Carolina, the guard also struggled to consistently translate his efficiency with the Tar Heels. He made 80 of 172 3-pointers in his sophomore year with the Belmont Bruins but only shot 29.2% this season.

UNC will now fill Ian Jackson, Elliot Cadeau and Cade Tyson's void with the trio of incoming talents, Caleb Wilson, Isaiah Denis and Derek Dixon.

