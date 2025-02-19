UNC legend Roy Williams makes his feelings known on UConn HC Dan Hurley's courtside attitude

Roy Williams and Dan Hurley share one thing in common: winning at least three national championships in their illustrious coaching careers. The North Carolina legend talked about Hurley during Tuesday's episode of "College Basketball Power Hour" hosted by Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz and Ice Young. Williams discussed various topics, including the UConn coach's controversial courtside attitude.

Fitz asked Williams his reaction to Hurley being so brazen about his accomplishments with the two-time defending NCAA champion UConn Huskies. Williams laughed as he answered the question, saying that is Dan Hurley's personality.

"That’s Danny. That’s the way I handle it," Williams said. "I’ve been in their home. I recruited Bobby a little bit before I left North Carolina as an assistant and went to Kansas. I love Big Bob. I mean, the whole family’s great to me." [49:49]

"Danny Hurley came along as, oh yeah, that’s Bobby’s little brother. Danny was a very, very good player himself and he’s become an excellent coach and a fiery coach."

Roy Williams isn't surprised that Dan Hurley developed that kind of persona, as he is the son of the legendary coach Bob Hurley, who was also known for his fiery temper during his time on the sidelines.

Williams was at the Maui Invitational in November 2024 and saw Hurley's brash personality come out during his heated exchanges with the officials. He still gave the UConn coach his backing despite all the negative attention coming Hurley's way.

"I love Danny. He’s had some tough things with the officials during this season. I was in Maui for three days and it was ugly at times. And then I saw some of his comments about they should watch the other guy too."

"When you’ve been as successful as Danny has, they’re going to watch you even more. But he is a great kid. I’m again 74 years old. I can call anybody kid if I want to but he is a great coach and he’ll settle into even more being Danny. That’s all I can ask for as I think he does a great job."

Comparing Roy Williams and Dan Hurley's NCAA titles

Roy Williams won his first national championship as head coach in 2005, leading the North Carolina Tar Heels to victory over the Illinois Fighting Illini in the title game. Sean May starred for North Carolina in the 75-70 win, scoring 26 points.

Williams claimed his second NCAA title in 2009 after North Carolina defeated Michigan State 89-72 in the national championship game. He won his third and last NCAA title in 2017, leading the Tar Heels to a 71-65 victory over the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the final.

UConn Huskies head coach Dan Hurley cuts down the net after defeating the San Diego State Aztecs in the national championship game of the 2023 NCAA Tournament at NRG Stadium (Credits: IMAGN)

Dan Hurley won his first NCAA title in 2023, leading the UConn Huskies to victory over the San Diego State Aztecs in the national championship game. Tristen Newton powered UConn's 76-59 win, scoring 19 points and collecting 10 rebounds.

Hurley made history the following year, joining Williams in the list of coaches who have won multiple NCAA titles after leading UConn to a 75-60 victory over the Purdue Boilermakers in the 2024 championship game.

