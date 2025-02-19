  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • UNC legend Roy Williams makes his feelings known on UConn HC Dan Hurley's courtside attitude

UNC legend Roy Williams makes his feelings known on UConn HC Dan Hurley's courtside attitude

By Joel Reyes
Modified Feb 19, 2025 10:51 GMT
UConn coach Dan Hurley talks to an official; North Carolina legend Roy Williams. Source: Imagn
UConn coach Dan Hurley talks to an official; North Carolina legend Roy Williams (Credits: IMAGN)

Roy Williams and Dan Hurley share one thing in common: winning at least three national championships in their illustrious coaching careers. The North Carolina legend talked about Hurley during Tuesday's episode of "College Basketball Power Hour" hosted by Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz and Ice Young. Williams discussed various topics, including the UConn coach's controversial courtside attitude.

Ad

Fitz asked Williams his reaction to Hurley being so brazen about his accomplishments with the two-time defending NCAA champion UConn Huskies. Williams laughed as he answered the question, saying that is Dan Hurley's personality.

"That’s Danny. That’s the way I handle it," Williams said. "I’ve been in their home. I recruited Bobby a little bit before I left North Carolina as an assistant and went to Kansas. I love Big Bob. I mean, the whole family’s great to me." [49:49]
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Danny Hurley came along as, oh yeah, that’s Bobby’s little brother. Danny was a very, very good player himself and he’s become an excellent coach and a fiery coach."
youtube-cover
Ad

Roy Williams isn't surprised that Dan Hurley developed that kind of persona, as he is the son of the legendary coach Bob Hurley, who was also known for his fiery temper during his time on the sidelines.

Williams was at the Maui Invitational in November 2024 and saw Hurley's brash personality come out during his heated exchanges with the officials. He still gave the UConn coach his backing despite all the negative attention coming Hurley's way.

Ad
"I love Danny. He’s had some tough things with the officials during this season. I was in Maui for three days and it was ugly at times. And then I saw some of his comments about they should watch the other guy too."
"When you’ve been as successful as Danny has, they’re going to watch you even more. But he is a great kid. I’m again 74 years old. I can call anybody kid if I want to but he is a great coach and he’ll settle into even more being Danny. That’s all I can ask for as I think he does a great job."
Ad

Comparing Roy Williams and Dan Hurley's NCAA titles

Roy Williams won his first national championship as head coach in 2005, leading the North Carolina Tar Heels to victory over the Illinois Fighting Illini in the title game. Sean May starred for North Carolina in the 75-70 win, scoring 26 points.

Williams claimed his second NCAA title in 2009 after North Carolina defeated Michigan State 89-72 in the national championship game. He won his third and last NCAA title in 2017, leading the Tar Heels to a 71-65 victory over the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the final.

Ad
UConn Huskies head coach Dan Hurley cuts down the net after defeating the San Diego State Aztecs in the national championship game of the 2023 NCAA Tournament at NRG Stadium (Credits: IMAGN)
UConn Huskies head coach Dan Hurley cuts down the net after defeating the San Diego State Aztecs in the national championship game of the 2023 NCAA Tournament at NRG Stadium (Credits: IMAGN)

Dan Hurley won his first NCAA title in 2023, leading the UConn Huskies to victory over the San Diego State Aztecs in the national championship game. Tristen Newton powered UConn's 76-59 win, scoring 19 points and collecting 10 rebounds.

Hurley made history the following year, joining Williams in the list of coaches who have won multiple NCAA titles after leading UConn to a 75-60 victory over the Purdue Boilermakers in the 2024 championship game.

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Quick Links

Edited by nagpaltusharn25
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी