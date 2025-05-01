UNC stars Seth Trimble, Zayden High, Ian Jackson, and more react as teammate RJ Davis shares workout snaps

RJ Davis, a former North Carolina guard, has been honing his skills and physical conditioning, as evidenced by pictures he shared on Instagram on Wednesday. Davis posted several photos of himself in training with trainer Justin.

Ex-teammates like Seth Trimble, Zayden High and Ian Jackson were among the few to respond to Davis' training images.

Trimble, set to return for his final year of college, commented on the post, adding three backpack emojis.

"My heart," Zayden High wrote.

High, who sat out his sophomore year last season, is also expected to be back next season.

"My hearty," Ian Jackson penned.

Jackson, a rising freshman after just a season with the Tar Heels, entered the transfer portal on Apr. 7 and found a new home with St. John's on Apr. 21.

RJ Davis is hoping to get drafted into the NBA. He spent five seasons at UNC, becoming one of the iconic players in the program's history. He ended his time as the second all-time scorer in Chapel Hill with 2,725 career points.

With Davis gone and six players departing through the transfer portal, including Jackson, Elliot Cadeau and Jalen Washington, the Tar Heels will look different in the upcoming season.

RJ Davis reflects on his decision to return for fifth year

After giving his best in his senior year, averaging 21.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists, many expected that RJ Davis would try his luck in the NBA last year. However, the then-ACC Player of the Year made a surprising decision to return to North Carolina for his fifth year.

Now that his collegiate career is over, Davis opened up to Theo Pinson on the "Run Your Race" podcast last week about what prompted him to stay one more year with the Tar Heels.

"It was hard it was a hard decision to make, but it was the best decision I made," Davis said (at 0:45) ."Everything that went into my decision of coming back was what can help me in the long run, what can help me as a player and as a person.

"And when you have a university like this and another chance to play college basketball, like why not take it? Especially like when you play here. Yeah. I mean, it's just like it's hard to say no to."

As a fifth-year senior, Davis led North Carolina in scoring, averaging 17.2 ppg, 3.6 apg and 3.4 rpg.

