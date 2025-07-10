“Undeniable”: College hoops fans hail JuJu Watkins as USC star wins major Big 10 honor

JuJu Watkins has racked up yet another accolade. The USC star guard has been named Big Ten Female Athlete of the Year, the Trojans announced on Thursday.

It's no surprise that Watkins was awarded Big Ten Player of the Year. The USC star was named AP Player of the Year and secured the Naismith and Wooden Awards after her dominant sophomore campaign. The Trojans celebrated Watkins' latest award on Instagram.

Fans flooded the comments with their support. Many hyped up Watkins for her big accomplishment.

"Undeniable."

USC athletics praises JuJu Watkins - USC WBB/IG

"One of one!✌️"

A fan reacts to Watkins’ new award - USC WBB/IG

"The Biggest ... the Baddest! Yea JuJu! 🔥💪🏾🤏🏾♥️"

"JUJU ON DA BEAAAAT!😍❤️🙌"

IG users hype up Watkins - USC WBB/IG

Others offered well wishes for Watkins' healing from her ACL tear. She was sidelined from the rest of USC's March Madness run last season after she suffered the injury in the second round.

"Goat 🐐. Basketball fans miss you dearly🥹😭."

A fan tells Watkins she’s missed - USC WBB/IG

"Yea JuJu can't wait til she's back."

A comment looks forward to Watkins’ return - USC WBB/IG

"The franchise, JuJu, you're everything to the SC women's basketball team. Get well soon I can come see you again. Congratulations to you as well."

An IG user congratulates Watkins and encourages her to get well soon - USC WBB/IG

JuJu Watkins set for shoe release with Nike

JuJu Watkins has an exciting upcoming collaboration. The USC star is working with Nike to release two new colorways of the G.T. Future in summer 2026.

Watkins will serve as an essential part of the rollout of the Nike LeBron NXXT Genisus Future. The reigning AP Player of the Year will work with the brand on two colorways, one in Black, Deep Burgundy and Electro Green and the other in Metallic Silver, Chalk and Light Crimson.

NCAA Women's Basketball: NCAA Tournament Second Round USC-Mississippi State - Source: Imagn

Images of the shoes have not yet been released, but they are expected to be similar to other sneakers in the LeBron NXXT line, which focuses on a lightweight build with cushioning meant to aid in basketball players' games.

Watkins' work with Nike is nothing new. She first signed with the brand in October 2022 during her senior year in high school. Last fall, the Trojans guard signed a multi-year contract extension with Nike in one of the most lucrative shoe endorsement deals in women's basketball history.

Her new colorways highlight the brand's continued commitment to working with Watkins, and fans can look forward to the shoes hitting the market next summer.

