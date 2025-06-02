"Understand why my husband is stressed to attend my games": USC HC Lindsay Gottlieb shares hilarious message from son's 8U hoops matchup

USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb had a firsthand experience of how intense a basketball game can be while watching her son Jordan's 8U matchup. On Sunday, she attended Jordan's game and witnessed a thrilling finish that left her in awe.

Gottlieb shared a picture from the 8U game on her Instagram story with a funny caption, taking a dig at her husband, Patrick Martin.

"Last second buzzer beater craziness in 8u and now I understand why my husband is too stressed to attend my games," she wrote on her story with three rolling on the floor laughing emojis.

Gottlieb added another story — a video of the final play and how the kids went crazy after the buzzer-beater went in.

Here's the video of the final moment that Gottlieb shared, via @derek.rhie's Instagram post:

While her husband rarely attends Gottlieb's games, Martin does make time to watch some of the important USC matchups. He was in attendance when the Women of Troy defeated Stanford to win the Pac-12 Tournament title at the MGM Grand Garden Arena last year.

Gottlieb and Patrick have two kids — Jordan and a younger daughter, Reese.

Lindsay Gottlieb talked about learning from last season to improve next season's team

As she embarks on her fifth season at USC, Lindsay Gottlieb has been reflecting on the lessons learned from the previous season. Every year, her team gets a little bit better and shows signs of progress.

During her appearance on 'Let's talk USC Women's Basketball' in April, Gottlieb said:

"I think we've all continued to evolve with being able to play a winning brand of basketball with a lot of really, really good players, some of whom are the best player in the country or the best player at their position in the country, or a top draft pick.

"So I think I can continue to evolve to try to maximize all the talent on the court, maximize the team strategy, what we're trying to do offensively and defensively, and the fluidity of what that looks like."

Lindsay Gottlieb led the Trojans to the first round of the NCAA Tournament in year two, and then to the Elite Eight in her third. Last season, the Trojans had a chance to go further, but without their star player JuJu Watkins, they lost to UConn in the Elite Eight once again.

