Lindsay Gottlieb's son beams with pride as he forms "core memory" with $300 million worth Kevin Durant

USC Trojans coach Lindsay Gottlieb's son, Jordan, met one of his idols. On Sunday, the tenured tactician uploaded a photo of her son and NBA superstar Kevin Durant.

Ad

The Phoenix Suns star, who is worth $300 million per Celebrity Net Worth, had his hands on Jordan's shoulder as the smiling young boy held up a jersey of Durant.

Lindsay Gottlieb wrote a heartfelt caption to encapsulate the wholesome meeting between her child and KD.

"Core memory. My kid is over the moon. Thank you @easymoneysniper @godsmessenger @raeganpebley," Gottlieb captioned.

(image credits: @coachlindsayg on Instagram)

As the son of a top college basketball coach, Jordan has had the privilege of rubbing shoulders with some notable figures in the sport. In April, he posed for pictures with the likes of Paige Bueckers and Nika Muhl.

Ad

Trending

Kevin Durant is currently enjoying the offseason after wrapping up his 18th NBA season. His Suns went 36-46 and missed the playoffs for the first time in five years.

KD witnessed some live WNBA action in Los Angeles as he watched back-to-back LA Sparks home games. On Sunday, he saw the Kelsey Plum-led Sparks beat the still-winless Chicago Sky 91-78.

Lindsay Gottlieb also showed love to the engagement of one of her former players in her Instagram stories

Ad

Along with posting her son with NBA superstar Kevin Durant on her Instagram stories on Sunday, Lindsay Gottlieb also showed love to one of her former players in Filipino-American Kayla Padilla.

The Torrance, California native uploaded snaps of when her boyfriend, Brandon Osorio, proposed to her on Saturday, which prompted her former coach in Gottlieb to repost.

"We did a thing! 💍 5.23.25 📸 @jesse.shoots," Padilla captioned.

Gottlieb then dropped a couple of crying emojis in one Instagram story that tags Padilla.

Ad

(image credits: @coachlindsayg on Instagram)

She then added another Instagram story about the proposal, this time poking fun at her former player and her partner.

Ad

"This lighting is magical. (The subjects are pretty great too.)," Gottlieb wrote.

(image credits: @coachlindsayg on Instagram)

After playing three years of college basketball with the Pennsylvania Quakers, Padilla transferred to the USC Trojans in the 2023-24 season for her final campaign.

Under the tutelage of Gottlieb, Padilla averaged 7.8 points, 1.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists to help the Trojans finish with an overall record of 29-6, 13-5 in Pac-12 conference play.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Koby del Rosario Koby del Rosario is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda who took up BS in Advertising Management at De La Salle University, one of the big "four" universities in the Philippines. Koby has over four years of experience with Complex PH, M2.0 Communications, The LaSallian, Daily Tribune, and Time Attack Manila.



Koby's favorite college team would have to be the North Carolina Tar Heels. Apart from being MJ's alma mater, Koby has always been fond of the Jordan silhouettes that release in the school's colors (being a sneakerhead himself).



His past favorite college players would have to be Russell Westbrook (UCLA) and Markelle Fultz (Washington). With Russ, his 1-2 punch with Kevin Love during their UCLA days was something Koby marveled at as Russ became his favorite player to watch post-Kobe.



Besides playing basketball, Koby enjoys nightlife, collecting sneakers, and playing video games. Apart from hosting parties and taking pictures for parties/bars/clubs, Koby is learning to DJ as a hobby with all sorts of house and hip-hop as the main genres. Know More