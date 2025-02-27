"Unless he's 32 years old which I don't think he is": Dan Hurley questions mock drafts for not spotting Georgetown's Micah Peavy

Despite his stellar performance, Georgetown guard Micah Peavy was unable to hold off the resurgent UConn Huskies in the Hoyas' 93-79 loss on Wednesday evening. Peavy tallied 25 points on 66.7% shooting from the floor and 42.9% shooting from beyond the arc, two rebounds and three assists.

During his postgame news conference, charismatic UConn coach Dan Hurley lavished praise on Peavy's ability and criticized mock drafts for not ranking him higher.

"Peavy and (Malik) Mack, those guys put so much pressure on you with their ability to just go off the dribble and create," Hurley said (4:55). "There's a sidebar here. I just don't know these mock drafts. Like Micah Peavy, where is that guy? I mean, the shooting, the size, the two-way player.

"The ability to attack the rim, the relentless competitiveness. I mean, where is that guy in the mock drafts? I just look at the film of this guy, unless he's 32 years old, which I don't think he is. What is going on?"

It was not the first time that Dan Hurley praised Micah Peavy. During his pregame news conference, he pinpointed the Hoyas star as a player to watch.

"I mean dealing with those guys, like Peavy, I mean, I love watching that kid play, except like, the day before I got to play him," Hurley said. "He's an awesome player, a two-way player, like an action hero out there, so we got to be ready."

Micah Peavy reveals what he offers an NBA team

Micah Peavy has had a stellar season leading the Georgetown Hoyas to a 7-10 Big East and 16-12 overall record. On Monday, he was named to the Big East Honor Roll, the fourth time this season.

During a "Draft Digest" interview on Feb. 7, Peavy revealed what he would offer an NBA team should he make the grade.

"My defense first. I think I can compete with any defender in the world -- I'm that confident in my defense," Peavy said. "I think I can be a 3-and-D guy right away. My mentality, hustle, rebounding, being a playmaker. I can do all the dirty work. I know the two best players on the team will shoot 20 shots per game, so I'll be ready to knock down that three-point shot and guard whoever the team wants me to guard."

Despite averaging 16.5 points on 47% shooting from the floor and 37% shooting from beyond the arc, 5.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists this season, the Hoyas star has not been projected to be picked during the 2025 NBA draft.

Next up for Micah Peavy and the Hoyas is a clash against the Marquette Golden Eagles at Capital One Arena on Saturday evening.

