Tennis star Coco Gauff reacted to Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes emerging victorious in their highly anticipated Elite Eight showdown with Angel Reese and the LSU Tigers on Monday.

In a rematch of last year's national championship clash, the Iowa star redeemed herself by impressively taking down Kim Mulkey's team. Gauff congratulated Clark and the Hawkeyes for their victory.

In a recent Instagram story, she shared a post of Clark celebrating achieving another collegiate milestone. The 22-year-old has the most career 3 points and assists in NCAA women's tournament history.

Coco Gauff shared the post on her story with an ecstatic reaction to the thrilling game as the Hawkeyes advanced to the Final Four in this year's March Madness.

"Unreal game sheesshh", Gauff wrote in the caption while tagging Caitlin Clark.

The Hawkeyes struggled in the first quarter, as Angel Reese helped LSU to a 31-26 lead. But the Hawkeyes soon found their rhythm and took control. Reese ended the night with 17 points along with 20 rebounds and four assists. albeit in a losing effort.

LSU's Hailey Van Lith put up a serious contest on Clark's 3-point attempts. But that didn't deter the Iowa star, as she continued to score deep 3-pointers, leaving Van Lith shrugging her shoulders in helplessness.

Flau'jae Johnson was the top scorer for the Tigers, putting up 23 points with six rebounds and two assists. Despite outscoring Iowa 29-25 in the fourth quarter, the damage was already done, as the Tigers were eliminated with a 94-87 loss.

Caitlin Clark's stats last night

The 22-year-old had an incredible game, emerging as the top scorer of the night. Cailin Clark put up 41 points along with seven rebounds and 12 assists to help her team advance to the Final Four.

She went 13-of-29 from the field and scored 9-of-20 shots from beyond the arc. Clark now has 3,900 career points as she prepares for the upcoming WNBA draft following the NCAA tournament.

The Iowa Hawkeyes next face the UConn Huskies in the Final Four matchup. Can Caitlin Clark end to her collegiate career with a national championship title?

