USC CBB crew bids farewell to $2.7 million NIL-valued Caleb Williams as QB declares for 2024 NFL draft

Former Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams finally declared for the 2024 NFL draft on Monday after keeping the college football fraternity waiting for his decision until the last possible moment.

The $2.7 million NIL-valued USC Trojans quarterback was emotional in his farewell message to USC fans, and the men's college basketball team returned the love for the quarterback on the official X account:

"Congratulations @CALEBcsw! Thanks for your support over the years."

Caleb William's NIL empire

Caleb Williams left college football with a massive NIL empire worth $2.7 million, according to On3, that included deals with brands like PlayStation, Neutrogena, Celsius, Beats by Dre and United Airlines.

His NIL portfolio only grew after he won the Heisman Trophy in 2022 and became the de facto face of college football.

His last NIL deals saw him appear in a Wendy's commercial with former Heisman winner Matt Leinart, also from USC, and sign a deal with Postmates.

Caleb Williams pens emotional goodbye to USC

Caleb Williams waited until the last possible day that underclassmen could declare for the 2024 draft before announcing his decision.

Williams, who threw for 8,170 yards resulting in 72 touchdowns as a USC player, did not play in USC's 42-28 Holiday Bowl win over the Louisville Cardinals. The Trojans were led by the sensational Miller Moss, who registered six touchdowns.

When Williams finally announced his departure, he wrote an emotional goodbye to the USC Trojans community.

"Since I was 10, all I ever wanted to do was to play football," Williams wrote. "From the 5:30 am breakfast club workouts to the long nights watching film, through every win and every hard loss, my love and passion for the game never wavered. The gratitude I feel for the opportunity to play this game grows every day.

"But the journey would be empty without the people who have supported and loved me. To my teammates—my brothers—these last few years have been the most fun I have had playing the game. I will forever cherish the time we spent together. To my coaches and everyone else in the USC football ecosystem, thank you for your unmatched support and commitment to helping me and the entire team be the best we could be."

With the Chicago Bears owning the No. 1 pick after they traded with the Carolina Panthers last season, Caleb Williams is expected to be picked No. 1 overall in the 2024 draft, a position he has been a favorite for a while now.

