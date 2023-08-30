18-year-old basketball phenom, Bronny James recently suffered a cardiac arrest during team practice. James, the USC commit is the most famous college athlete and was a top prospect in his class.

Following the recent tragedy, fans as well as the USC coaching staff have been anticipating Bronny's wellness. Andy Enfield, the Trojans head coach shared some relieving updates on James' recovery.

Bronny suffered a cardiac arrest from a congenital heart defect, as updated earlier. Enfield ensured that James is doing better and has been attending classes.

"The good thing is he's doing extremely well and he's in class right now. And we all love him. I think everybody is hopeful that Bronny will return to the court. We just have to be patient and take it step by step.", said Enfield

Bronny James is an extremely talented player. The teenager will debut as a freshman for the Trojans soon, though until then, James will look to recover fully, while taking precautions.

Bronny was hospitalized for a few days and was in a better health condition. Still, jumping into a full-length practice won't be a great option for James.

The Trojans have high expectations from Bronny James

Out of the ten offers, which included Duke, UNC, Michigan, Kentucky, and more, Bronny committed to USC. Andy Enfield believed that the teen had the potential to help the team get to the next level.

"He’s a terrific basketball player and was playing very well. We all think there is a big upside in his game and he can help our team win.", said Andy

Bronny is a 6-foot-3 shooting guard, who has the ability to knock down long-range shots, being confident with his ability to shoot the ball. He is also an excellent defender, willing to put in the effort, especially underneath the rim.

James' scoring in transition resembles his father, showing his strength and athleticism as he drives to the bucket.

There are definitely a lot of pros to James' craft, though there is still room for further development. Given his recent medical condition, he will probably keep a controlled pace in his game as he continues to recover.

It will be interesting to see whether Bronny James will make a full recovery by November 6, as the Trojans will face Kansas State for their season opener.