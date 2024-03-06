JuJu Watkins, the sensational freshman guard for the USC Trojan's women's basketball team, has performed exceptionally well on both offense and defense this season.

Despite being a freshman, Watkins has already secured prestigious honors, including the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year award, and honorable mentions in the All-Pac-12 and All-Defensive teams.

USC Women's Basketball's official X handle made a post for the above recognition, terming it a 'two-way impact'. Here's the post:

After graduating from Sierra Canyon, JuJu Watkins arrived at USC with high expectations. The general consensus now is that she is flying high on the expectations with her stellar performances in women's college basketball.

She has played an important role in leading USC to its highest conference win total since 1997 and its most regular-season wins since 1994. They have a conference record of 15-5 and an overall record of 23-5. Walking is even expected to follow Caitlin Calrk's legacy, who is the current leading scorer in college basketball.

JuJu Watkins' incredible 2023-24 season stats

Watkins is leading the Pac-12 in scoring with an astonishing average of 27.8 points per game. She has numerous records on her name, including the most points scored in a single game, courtesy of her 51-point performance against Stanford. Watkin's incredible performance has kept the USC Trojans in third position in PAC-12.

In the 27 games she has played this season, JuJu has an average of 27.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game. She has an impressive field goal percentage of 41.6%, a 3-point field goal percentage of 34.8%, and a free throw percentage of 85.4%.

She has also left her mark on the national stage by ranking second in the nation in points per game. She has 751 points in total in her freshman year. Her performances have taken USC to a remarkable No. 5 ranking in the AP Top 25 poll.