“USC with JuJu Watkins”: Hoops fans predict Jada Williams’ next college as Arizona star enters the transfer portal

Arizona's sophomore Jada Williams has parted ways with the program and entered the transfer portal. Her exit comes after the Wildcats ended its campaign with a loss to Northern Arizona in the WBIT. Williams was a five-star prospect in the class of 2023. She initially declared to play for UCLA, which would have paired her with Lauren Betts, but later decommitted to the Bruins.

Williams announced her decision through a social media update, writing:

"After careful consideration, I have decided to enter my name into the transfer portal and continue my journey at a different school. I am excited to see what God has in store for me!

"I'm forever grateful for the opportunity to play for the UofA and I appreciate all the love and support Tucson has shown me over the past two years."

Hours after her update, Overtime WBB highlighted that Williams will have plenty of teams approaching for her talent in the near future.

With that, college hoops fans couldn't help but make predictions for Jada Williams' next home:

"Finally, I forgot she even existed over there in Az usc or LSU," a fan commented.

"USC with juju," a user wrote.

"Kentucky would be good especially development wise. Could see LSU as well," another fan added.

More fans joined in with their own predictions.

"Jada x Hannah! Notre Dame ⏳," a user commented.

"My sources tell me she’s going to THE Ohio State. 👀," a fan wrote.

"Finally… I been waiting on this!!!! Would love to see her w USC or at LSU," another user added.

Fans make predictions for Jada Williams' next college | via @overtimewbb/ig

What does Jada Williams bring to the table?

Jada Williams is coming off her best scoring season, averaging 12.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.6 steals on 37.1% shooting. Along with playmaking and facilitating, she takes pride in bringing on-ball pressure.

Williams is a tough and vocal player who can immediately translate leadership qualities on a new squad. An ideal spot for the guard to have an all-around impact would be a system with efficient shooters. Individually, Williams will need to improve her jump shot, which can elevate her overall stock as a true point guard.

