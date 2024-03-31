USC NCAAW Sweet 16 injury report, March 30: Availability of JuJu Watkins and McKenzie Forbes

The NCAA Tournament for women's basketball is picking up, as teams like the USC Trojans are four wins away from clinching the national championship. As the intensity rises in the Sweet 16, it is not unusual for college teams to have injuries on their rosters at this part of the season. Eventually, all the wear and tear accumulates, especially for starters who log heavy minutes.

The USC Trojans have garnered a 28-5 win-loss record, going 13-5 in the Pac-12, good for second place in the conference. Their big win against Cameron Brink and the Stanford Cardinals in the 2024 Pac-12 championship game cemented their place as one of the favorites to win it all this year.

Here's an injury update for the USC Trojans.

USC NCAAW Sweet 16 injury report

JuJu Watkins and USC will face Baylor in the Sweet Sixteen.

JuJu Watkins, USC Trojans

(2023-2024 Stats: 26.9 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 3.3 apg, 2.4 spg, and 1.6 bpg)

JuJu Watkins will play in the Sweet Sixteen matchup against Baylor, although an ankle injury sustained in the conference tournament might affect her performance. The Trojans will need her to carry the load of the offense to give them a fighting chance to advance in the Elite Eight.

Watkins, the freshman superstar for USC, injured her right ankle in the Pac-12 semi-final game against UCLA, which went to double overtime. After regulation, the 18-year-old college basketball phenom reaggravated the same ankle she rolled in the first half.

Expand Tweet

During post-regulation, Watkins eventually returned to the game after being helped off the court with 3:56 left to go in overtime. The 6-foot-2 guard was determined to play through the injury despite it affecting her game, as she was limping, putting a lot of stress on her left leg during the extra period.

She dropped 23 points, five rebounds, four assists, two steals and four blocks against the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders in the first round. In the second round, Watkins continued to play well, posting 28 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, and two steals against the Kansas Jayhawks.

McKenzie Forbes, USC Trojans

(2023-2024 Stats: 14.0 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 3.3 apg, 0.9 spg, 0.2 bpg)

McKenzie Forbes is in her 6th year in college basketball.

Forbes is healthy for the Sweet 16 and is expected to provide every ounce of experience to help the Trojans beat the Baylor Bears.

In the second-round game against Kansas, she contributed 20 points with three assists, three rebounds, two blocks and a steal.