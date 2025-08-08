  • home icon
  USC's JuJu Watkins and 5-star recruit Oliviyah Edwards discuss wild goals to achieve apart from basketball

USC’s JuJu Watkins and 5-star recruit Oliviyah Edwards discuss wild goals to achieve apart from basketball

By Cabral Opiyo
Modified Aug 08, 2025 11:40 GMT
JuJu Watkins and Oliviyah Edwards
JuJu Watkins and Oliviyah Edwards

Five-star prospect Oliviyah Edwards is the No.1-ranked forward and No. 4-ranked prospect in the class of 2026, according to ESPN. On Tuesday, she revealed her final list of six schools she's considering committing to: the LSU Tigers, USC Trojans, Tennessee Volunteers, South Carolina Gamecocks, Florida Gators and the Washington Huskies.

During Thursday's segment of the Overtime podcast, Edwards discussed her goals outside of basketball with Trojans star JuJu Watkins.

"What are some of your goals that you'd like to achieve that have nothing to do with basketball?," Oliviyah Edwards asked.
"I probably wanna bungee jump or backpack through Europe," JuJu Watkins replied.
"So, you're chill but you're risky, why?," Edwards asked.
"Just live life, just travel. Just turn off your phone," Watkins said. "The bungee jumping, you're falling and then you just like get caught.
"What are your goals outside of basketball?," she asked.
"At some point, I wanna do tattoos. I also wanna be like a scientist of some sort, forensic," Edwards said. "So I wanna pick up evidence like DNA, do autopsies and stuff like that. Also, I wanna run my own clothing line. It's like a lot. There's not really even a goal. It's just like things I wanna do."
When Oliviyah Edwards revealed her commitment plans

Oliviyah Edwards started making headlines when she dunked in grade seven. She has since starred for the Elite Sports Academy, Washington and the Northwest Greyhounds on the Adidas 3SSB circuit, leading to multiple offers from elite college basketball programs.

"I am going to push (the decision) as far back as possible," Oliviyah Edwards said. "With coaches (movement) and the transfer portal, I want to wait and see what it looks like. I don't want to commit too early. So I am probably going to do it next summer.
"I just want to have fun and be able to give my teammates a good experience, especially the younger group. I already got what I need (in offers). I don't really need to play AAU. But I want everybody else to get the (college) coaches to come - and my team to get looks."

Oliviyah Edwards has visited the USC Trojans and will visit the LSU Tigers between Oct. 9-12 and has visits slated with the Tennessee Volunteers (Sept 12-14) and the South Carolina Gamecocks (Sept. 19-21) before she makes her final decision next summer.

Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.

As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.

Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.

UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.

In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football.

