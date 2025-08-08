USC’s JuJu Watkins and 5-star recruit Oliviyah Edwards discuss wild goals to achieve apart from basketball

Five-star prospect Oliviyah Edwards is the No.1-ranked forward and No. 4-ranked prospect in the class of 2026, according to ESPN. On Tuesday, she revealed her final list of six schools she's considering committing to: the LSU Tigers, USC Trojans, Tennessee Volunteers, South Carolina Gamecocks, Florida Gators and the Washington Huskies.During Thursday's segment of the Overtime podcast, Edwards discussed her goals outside of basketball with Trojans star JuJu Watkins.&quot;What are some of your goals that you'd like to achieve that have nothing to do with basketball?,&quot; Oliviyah Edwards asked.&quot;I probably wanna bungee jump or backpack through Europe,&quot; JuJu Watkins replied.&quot;So, you're chill but you're risky, why?,&quot; Edwards asked.&quot;Just live life, just travel. Just turn off your phone,&quot; Watkins said. &quot;The bungee jumping, you're falling and then you just like get caught.&quot;What are your goals outside of basketball?,&quot; she asked.&quot;At some point, I wanna do tattoos. I also wanna be like a scientist of some sort, forensic,&quot; Edwards said. &quot;So I wanna pick up evidence like DNA, do autopsies and stuff like that. Also, I wanna run my own clothing line. It's like a lot. There's not really even a goal. It's just like things I wanna do.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhen Oliviyah Edwards revealed her commitment plansOliviyah Edwards started making headlines when she dunked in grade seven. She has since starred for the Elite Sports Academy, Washington and the Northwest Greyhounds on the Adidas 3SSB circuit, leading to multiple offers from elite college basketball programs.&quot;I am going to push (the decision) as far back as possible,&quot; Oliviyah Edwards said. &quot;With coaches (movement) and the transfer portal, I want to wait and see what it looks like. I don't want to commit too early. So I am probably going to do it next summer.&quot;I just want to have fun and be able to give my teammates a good experience, especially the younger group. I already got what I need (in offers). I don't really need to play AAU. But I want everybody else to get the (college) coaches to come - and my team to get looks.&quot;Oliviyah Edwards has visited the USC Trojans and will visit the LSU Tigers between Oct. 9-12 and has visits slated with the Tennessee Volunteers (Sept 12-14) and the South Carolina Gamecocks (Sept. 19-21) before she makes her final decision next summer.