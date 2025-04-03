USC's Kiki Iriafen shares details about her first "big girl" purchase using NIL money

Skechers has added All-American forward Kiki Iriafen to its basketball roster. She will help promote the SKX Nexus model as she begins her WNBA career.

Iriafen just wrapped up her college career, leading USC to the Elite Eight as a No. 1 seed. A standout after transferring from Stanford, her NIL valuation continues to climb.

On Monday’s episode of Let Them Cook, Iriafen joined Chef Jonathan Zaragoza and talked about her first major NIL purchase - a Chanel bag from Paris.

“My first like big girl big girl purchase was when we went to Paris,” she said (4:15). “I bought a Chanel bag. It was a little ouchy, but it was pretty.”

During her final season at Stanford, she received NIL offers topping $700,000, according to the Chronicle.

The WNBA Draft is set for April 14, and the SKX Nexus basketball shoe - featuring a hot pink colorway, launches the next day on skechersbasketball.com.

Kiki Iriafen’s high ceiling could make her a long-term impact player

Kiki Iriafen could be a key addition for the Seattle Storm if they keep the No. 2 pick in next week’s WNBA Draft. The Stanford forward averaged 18.0 points on 49.0% shooting and 8.4 rebounds per game in her senior season.

Her numbers were even stronger the previous year: 19.4 points, 54.6% shooting, and 11.0 rebounds per game, proving she can dominate at the highest level.

Though she struggled in her final college game, scoring 10 points without JuJu Watkins in the lineup, Iriafen delivered when it mattered. After Watkins tore her ACL, Iriafen erupted for 36 points on 16-of-22 shooting in a Sweet 16 win, showing what she’s capable of at her best.

Kiki Iriafen (44) during the first half of a Elite 8 NCAA Tournament - Source: Imagn

Another intriguing option for Seattle is Dominique Malonga. The 6-foot-6 French center brings rare versatility - she can dunk, shoot and attack the basket.

The 2025 WNBA Draft lacks a surefire star outside of Paige Bueckers, but Iriafen’s high ceiling could make her a long-term impact player for Seattle.

