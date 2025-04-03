USC's Kiki Iriafen shows off her fashion sense ranking fits for NBA stars

USC forward Kiki Iriafen played a blind ranking game of rating NBA player outfits on Let Them Cook on Whistle. She joined chef Jonathan Zaragoza on Monday to prepare a variety of fried dishes, including a Korean fried chicken sandwich.

Iriafen, who transferred to USC last offseason after three years at Stanford, also displayed her fashion knowledge in the episode. She was given a challenge to rate the style of some NBA players and blindly rank their outfits from one to five, with one being the best and five the worst.

First up was Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson, who's known for his unique and sometimes wild outfits.

"I like the hat. I like the jeans. I'm gonna give this a three. I'll put in the middle," Iriafen said.

Next up was New York Knicks star Miles McBride.

"This is nice too. I like what's going on at the top," she said.

Kiki Iriafen put McBride at No. 2 but immediately changed her mind and put him at four. Tyrese Haliburton, the Indiana Pacers guard, was next, and Iriafen said that she liked the bag and put him at No. 5.

When Karl-Anthony Towns appeared on the screen, Iriafen couldn't hold her laugh.

"Oooooh. I like the bag also. I'm gonna give it a two," she said.

The last outfit of the segment was Shai Gilgeous-Alexander wearing an all-gold fit during a pregame arrival last year. Iriafen was fine with his look and didn't hesitate to put him at No. 1.

"Yeah, Shai. He can dress, so it works on him," Iriafen said.

Kiki Iriafen admits starstruck reaction to Michael B. Jordan's presence

Earlier this season, in November, the Women of Troy had a special guest in attendance during their game against Notre Dame. Creed star Michael B. Jordan sat courtside with rapper Snoop Dogg at Galen Center for the matchup

While on Let Them Cook with chef Jonathan Zaragoza, Kiki Iriafen shared the story of meeting the actor and her reaction to meeting Jordan when asked if she had ever been starstruck by someone.

"Yes, so my childhood crush was Michael B. Jordan, and Michael B. Jordan actually came to our game," Iriafen said (at 1:48). "I actually almost passed out, and I don't really get starstruck like that, but when I saw him, I was like, 'Hey, Michael.'"

Kiki Iriafen played the entire game and finished with 15 points and nine rebounds, but it wasn't enough, as the Trojans fell to the Fighting Irish 74-61.

