Former NBA star Carmelo Anthony's son, Kiyan Anthony, really put up a show at the just-concluded Thrones National Championship, which ran from Thursday to Saturday. The five-star Syracuse signee dropped a total of 53 points across three games, leading Long Island Lutheran to victory and earning MVP honors for his performance.

In reaction to a video posted on Instagram highlighting Kiyan's performance at the tournament, Michael B. Jordan, whose net worth is estimated at $50 million, per Celebrity Net Worth, and Harlem Wizards' Jonte Hall each dropped fire emojis, expressing their admiration and excitement.

“🔥🔥🔥.” Michael B. Jordan reacted.

“🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.” Hall reacted.

Michael Bakari Jordan is a popular American actor who is reportedly said to be worth over $50 million. The 38-year-old actor is known for his roles in popular movies like Black Panther and Creed. Jonte Hall, on the other hand, is an American basketball player who currently plays for the Harlem Wizards, an American exhibition basketball team.

Kiyan Anthony's mom, La La Anthony, was also in the comments with six fire emojis:

“🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.” She commented.

Some fans also followed the trend, dropping fire emojis, while some simply praised Kiyan's performance:

"🔥🔥🔥 love this kid." One fan wrote.

"He done got better 😮 yess this is what i like to see!!!." Another fan said.

"New York finest, the future is in good hands 🔥." Said another

"Yes sir Kiyan you a beast boy 🔥🔥🔥." Another said.

$50 million worth star Michael B. Jordan and Harlem Wizards' Jonte Hall share their reaction to Kiyan Anthony's hooping highlights. (Image via Instagram @shyonballislife)

Kiyan and the Long Island Lutheran Crusaders defeated the Allen Eagles 71-68 to claim the Throne tournament title. He contributed 25 points, five rebounds and three assists in the victory. His mother, La La, was in attendance at the game.

Kiyan Anthony's Parents, Carmelo and La La Anthony Were in Attendance for Kiyan's Thone Championship Semi-Final Game

Former NBA star Carmelo Anthony and his ex-wife La La Anthony were in attendance to watch their son Kiyan Anthony and the Long Island Lutheran Crusaders take on the Brennan Bears in the semi-final game of the Throne Championship. Lutheran defeated the Bears 83-56 to secure their spot in the final. Five-star Syracuse signee Kiyan ended the game with 17 points, one rebound and one assist.

Next up for Kiyan and the Crusaders is the Chipotle Nationals, which kicks off on Wednesday.

