USC star JuJu Watkins makes bold claim about hypothetically facing NBA legend Carmelo Anthony in a one v one

This week, No. 4 ranked USC sophomore star JuJu Watkins appeared on an episode of the "Overtime Select" podcast and was asked who she would want to play one-on-one. The question was an expansive one, as Watkins was given the option of choosing anyone.

Overtime Select shared her response to Instagram on Wednesday:

"Probably Carmelo [Anthony], but just to see his bag, 'cause I know it's crazy," Watkins said.

JuJu Watkins made it clear that she knew how this matchup would turn out.

"I would get beat," she said.

The host of the podcast, five-star high school point guard Jezelle "GG" Banks, wasn't so sure.

"I think you got it," Banks told Watkins.

The USC star predicted that if she and Anthony actually matched up, the final score in a first-to-10 game would be 5-10, with Watkins falling to the former NBA star. Banks argued that Anthony, who is 40 years old and last played in the NBA in the 2021-22 season, might be "washed." The Trojans guard disagreed, pointing to Anthony's "crazy" game.

JuJu Watkins continues to shine for USC

Three of USC's last five conference contests have been ranked matchups, most recently including a win over No. 22 Michigan State on Wednesday. In the 83-75 defeat, JuJu Watkins led the Trojans with 28 points, up from her 24.3 points per game average. The sophomore guard leads the Big Ten in scoring, and the defeat of the Spartans was her sixth time putting up at least 28 points this season.

Watkins notably recorded 38 points in a win over then-top-ranked UCLA on Feb. 13. Shockingly, this wasn't her highest-scoring game this season. The sophomore put up 40 points in a win over California Baptist back in December.

In the Trojans' other recent ranked matchup, a defeat of No. 8 Ohio State, Watkins struggled. She shot just 23.8% from the field and 16.7% from three, both significant dips from her season averages. The guard contributed 17 points but made up for her shortcomings by making it a double-double with ten rebounds, above her 6.9 rebound average.

Only two games remain for USC in the regular season, and both are ranked Big Ten matchups. The Trojans will host No. 25 Illinois on Sunday before heading 12 miles down the road to end the season at No. 3 UCLA.

JuJu Watkins likely won't be facing off against NBA legend Anthony anytime soon, but she will be presented with tough matchups as March Madness approaches.

