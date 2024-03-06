USC star JuJu Watkins reacts to $160 million worth Flea's unique outfit during Lakers vs. Thunders matchup

JuJu Watkins has had an unbelievable true freshman season, needing just 27 games to establish herself as one of the best players in women's college basketball. The USC Trojans guard was recently featured on the cover of the iconic SLAM Magazine.

Flea of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, who is a massive Los Angeles Lakers fan, wore a shirt of the magazine cover to Monday's matchup between the Lakers and the Oklahoma City Thunder. He shared a photo of himself at the game on Instagram, captioning the post:

"me being very happy this evening, ecstatic one might say"

Watkins shared the photo to her Instagram story, adding:

"🫶🏽😁"

Flea has long been among Watkins' biggest supporters. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer shared a photo to Instagram of himself alongside the then-Sierra Canyon Trailblazers guard more than two years ago, captioning the post:

"I’ve been lucky to see a lot of great high school basketball players. Watching Juju Watkins last night was just beautiful, the form, the flow, the light, the power. The girl is absolutely dominant. @jujubballin !!! I’m always repping Fairfax though."

How has JuJu Watkins performed in her college career?

JuJu Watkins joined the USC Trojans as a five-star prospect and the top-ranked overall prospect in the 2023 recruiting class. She has immediately helped turn around a program that finished last season 21-10 and was bounced in the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament and NCAA Tournament, where they earned a No.8 seed.

The Trojans finished the 2023-24 regular season with a 23-5 record, ranked fifth in the nation and second in the Pac-12. Watkins has led the way as she is averaging 27.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field, 34.8% from three-point range and 85.4% from the free-throw line.

Watkins was named Pac-12 Freshman of the Year while also being named to the All-Pac-12 Team and the Pac-12 All-Freshman Team. She is likely to receive national honors as well, as only Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark averaged more points per game than the Trojans guard this season.