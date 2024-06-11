USC star JuJu Watkins shares courtside fun moment with Charisma Osborne during LA Sparks vs Las Vegas Aces WNBA game.

USC star JuJu Watkins had a fun moment with former USLA star Charisma Osborne during the WNBA game between the LA Sparks and the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday. It was a highlight for fans seeing Watkins and Osborne having a blast courtside, sitting together, laughing, and just enjoying the game in their style.

Watkins was sporting a black outfit and sunglasses, and she even switched up her famous bun hairstyle. Osborne donned cool baggy jeans with a gray hoodie.

Screenshot, via USC star JuJu Watkins' Instagram

The camera caught them with big smiles on their faces, and JuJu shared the moment on her Instagram stories with the caption:

"cheeesyy."

And Osborne posted a close-up picture of them with the caption:

"Everyone watches women's sports."

Meanwhile, Aces players A'ja Wilson and Chelsea Gray greeted JuJu and Charisma after the Aces' tough loss. The Sparks took down the two-time champions with a score of 96-92. Dearica Hamby put up 18 points and snagged 10 rebounds for the Sparks, while Aari McDonald and Rickea Jackson added 16 points each.

Despite being drafted by the Phoenix Mercury, Charisma Osborne was waived before the season began

After wrapping up her fifth season, Charisma Osborne secured the second spot on the all-time scoring list for UCLA women's basketball. In 2024, she was drafted by the Phoenix Mercury in the third round as the 25th overall pick but was unexpectedly waived before the season kicked off on May 11.

The Mercury weren't just unimpressed with Osborne; they also let go of center Bella Murekatete, forward Mya Hollingshed, and guards Amy Atwell, Air Hearn, Jaz Shelley, and Christyn Williams.

During her final season at UCLA, Osborne put up impressive numbers, averaging 13.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.0 assists across 32 games, proving her versatility on the court. While the early setback wasn't the start Osborne had hoped for in her WNBA journey, fans can only hope that she will soon get another chance to showcase her stellar skills.

Charisma Osborne's career highlights include being selected for the 2× Pac-12 All-Defensive Team in 2021 and 2024, earning All-Pac-12 honors four times from 2021 to 2023, making it to the Pac-12 All-Freshman Team in 2020, and being named a McDonald's All-American in 2019, as well as California Ms. Basketball in 2018.

