LSU Tigers forward Angel Reese is going into Saturday's Sweet 16 clash against the UCLA Bruins full of confidence. The "Bayou Barbie" registered a double-double of 20 points, 11 rebounds and three assists against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders on Sunday.

UCLA star Charisma Osborne was defiant of the threat posed by the reigning national champions and $1.8 million NIL-valued Reese (as per On3) in a recent interview with ESPN, instead choosing to focus on the threat that her team poses.

"Our teammates and I just knew that with the experience that we had from that previous season that this season we’d be able to you know go all the way," Osborne said. "I’ve been telling my teammates is that we don’t have to be anybody else but ourselves and what we have is more than enough."

The Tigers vs. Bruins showdown will tip off at 1 p.m. ET from MVP Arena in Albany, New York. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

Angel Reese and the battle of the glass

The UCLA Bruins are one of the most dominant teams at reclaiming offensive rebounds, having retrieved 41.5% of them this season. They come up against the most dominant team on the glass, the LSU Tigers, with 44% reclaimed.

While UCLA has other talented players like guards Lauren Betts, Kiki Rice and Charisma Osborne, the battle of the glass holds a huge part of the puzzle for the game.

Angel Reese is averaging 13.2 rebounds per game, the second-highest in the nation, and she will have the dual role of guarding the bigger Lauren Betts (6-foot-7), who is averaging 14.9 points, 9.0 rebounds and 0.9 assists this season.

Reese did not take the challenge lying down during a pregame news conference, highlighting her past experience with bigger opponents.

"We know these players kind of like the back of our hand. Of course, people are going to think that I'm not at the advantage," Reese said, "and I'm not going to play as well against bigger players. But I think I've proven myself a lot this year playing against bigger players."

If Reese, whose future is in limbo, shows up and dominates the matchup, it is likely to hold the key to the game.

Angel Reese's decision-making criticized

Angel Reese is having a decent season, averaging 18.7 points, 13.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists on 47.9% shooting from the field despite missing a huge chunk of games in the middle of the season.

The Tigers struggled in the matchup against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders and were behind at halftime. ESPN analysts Rebecca Lobo and Andreya Carter criticized Reese's decision-making during the encounter.

“LSU has to make better decisions offensively. And Angel Reese, 3-of-10 from the field," Carter said via On3. "I know they’re being physical with her, but she’s not making good decisions. She comes down the court, full court, and misses the layup."

With a tough Sweet 16 clash against the UCLA Bruins in the offing, Angel Reese will have to step up her game if the LSU Tigers are to repeat as national champions.