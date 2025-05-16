USC star JuJu Watkins' teammate Malia Samuels enjoys offseason as she shares beachy snaps from Turks and Caicos

JuJu Watkins' USC teammate Malia Samuels is making the most of the offseason. The sophomore guard shared a photo dump from her trip to Turks and Caicos on Instagram on Friday.

Ad

Samuels included snaps of herself in a beautiful blue bikini and in a white dress, pictures of the food she ate on her beach trip and a photo of her ocean view.

Ad

Trending

Both Samuels and Watkins are coming off of successful sophomore campaigns with the Trojans. Watkins led USC in scoring (23.9 ppg) and assists (3.4 apg) on her way to being named AP Player of the Year.

Samuels appeared in all 35 games for USC this season and averaged 12.5 minutes of playing time. She put up 2.3 points, 1.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, all increases from her freshman stats. The guard highlighted her defensive potential with 0.9 steals per game.

Ad

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star - Source: Imagn

Together, Samuels and Watkins helped the Trojans remain one of the top teams in the nation throughout the season. USC received a No. 1 seed in March Madness and made a run to the Elite Eight even without Watkins, whose season ended abruptly when she tore her ACL in the Round of 32.

Ad

Now, Samuels is enjoying her offseason, and Watkins is focusing on her recovery before her teammates next hit the court for USC.

NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament Second Round USC-Mississippi State - Source: Imagn

USC's JuJu Watkins receives adorable tribute from young fan

Watkins recently got a special gift from a loyal fan. On Wednesday, Watkins shared a portrait a seven-year-old fan drew of her in her Instagram photo dump.

Ad

Ad

In the drawing, Watkins is wearing her USC jersey and has her signature bun hairstyle. The fan drew the Trojan guard with a basketball in her hand and cardinal and gold confetti surrounding her. The mom of the young artist expressed how excited her daughter was that Watkins saw the portrait:

"Omg my baby girl drew you that photo! 😭🫶🏾🫶🏾🫶🏾🫶🏾She's so excited you really saw it!" @rnlneek said.

Ad

Ad

The seven-year-old also wrote Watkins a letter. The Instagram post features a photo of the fan holding up her letter while wearing a Watkins hoodie.

"Dear JuJu, My name is Cayler Thornton. I am seven years old. I want to be just like you when I grow up. You are the best baller in the whole world. I love you!" the letter read.

Watkins is a superstar who has fans' support on her side as she works through her recovery.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lindsey Ware Lindsey Ware is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over five years of experience working with publications such as The News & Observer, The Daily Tar Heel, Triangle Tribune and Cardiac Cane. She has also worked for Major League Baseball, The Holly Springs Salamanders, The Tri-City Chili Peppers, Tuffy Talk, Super Meteors Basketball, Just Good Network and Living Sport.



Lindsey has a Bachelor’s Degree in Media and Journalism from UNC Chapel Hill. Her education allowed Lindsey to gain experience in sports communication, which she honed in internships. Other than being a storyteller and sports fanatic, Lindsey is also a social media and marketing specialist.



Her favorite college team is UNC, although she grew up a N.C. State fan as both of her parents are Wolfpack alumni. Michael Jordan was a huge deal in North Carolina when Lindsey was growing up, and after a summer spent at UNC’s Sports Journalism Camp back in high school, Lindsey was set on being a Tar Heel.



Lindsey's favorite college coach of all time is Roy Williams. During her time attending UNC Chapel Hill and writing for The Daily Tar Heel, Lindsey was lucky enough to meet and speak with Williams a few times. He was like a celebrity on UNC’s campus and was beloved for his coaching style and success with the Tar Heels, accumulating three NCAA championship titles in 18 years.



When not watching or writing about sports, Lindsey enjoys reading, trying new restaurants and coffee shops, and spending time with my friends, family and dog. She also likes to journal, watch movies and paint. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here