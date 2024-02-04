The struggling USC Trojans (8-13, 2-8 Pac-12) hope to end their six-game slide when they take on the visiting Oregon State Beavers (11-10, 3-7 Pac-12) at the Galen Center on Saturday night. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

Oregon State enters this matchup hoping to rebound from a 71-63 road loss to UCLA in its previous outing. The Beavers have found success against USC recently, winning the last two tight contests between the teams on their home floor by scores of 61-58 and 86-70.

USC is also looking to bounce back following a 78-69 home loss to Oregon in its last game. The Trojans' rivalry with the Beavers has been even over the past 10 contests, with each team earning five wins.

Tonight's Pac-12 clash presents an opportunity for Oregon State and USC to bounce back from recent losses. However, both squads will be missing key players due to injuries.

USC Basketball injury report

Isaiah Collier (Hand)

Brandon Gardner (Unspecified)

In early January, the Trojans suffered a major blow when starting point guard Isaiah Collier went down with a hand injury against Washington State. Collier averaged 15.4 points on 50.6% shooting this season before getting hurt.

In the Trojans' recent 78-69 home loss to Oregon, Collier was seen getting shots up in warmups ahead of the game. When asked afterward about a potential return timeline, coach Andy Enfield deferred to team doctors but said:

"He is progressing. His hand has progressed significantly. We're very hopeful to get him back."

Enfield's update came after he had previously stated Collier was still on track with the original four-to-six weeks recovery timeline. While the Trojans await the return of their injured floor general, freshman Bronny James has seen his minutes extend.

USC reserve Brandon Gardner has missed the Trojans' last four games due to an unspecified issue, and it is still undetermined if he can return to action against Oregon State on Saturday.

Oregon State Basketball injury update

Nate Meithof (ACL- season)

Oregon State guard Nate Meithof, who transferred from College of Southern Idaho last offseason, suffered an ACL injury during a summer workout in August. He opted to undergo surgery for the knee injury, which will sideline him for the entire 2023-24 season.

The graduate of McNary High School in Keizer was expected to compete for a starting role this year before going down. Meithof led CSI, the top-ranked junior college team for most of last season, scoring 16.5 points per game.

