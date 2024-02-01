Even amid the LSU Tigers' struggles, Angel Reese has most recently recorded a double-double during her team's narrow 77-73 loss to the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Reese tallied 20.0 points, 18.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in the game following up a crushing loss to Dawn Staley's South Carolina Gamecocks at home a few days earlier.

Not one to let circumstances hold her down, the $1.7 million NIL-valued Angel Reese showed off her stunning new hairdo on her Instagram stories with the caption:

"My girl math is to get my hair done when I'm sad."

Angel Reese makes history in Sports Illustrated

Angel Reese alongside fellow LSU Tigers athlete, Olivia Dunne, has made history by being the first college athlete to be featured in the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Reese told Sports Illustrated how the shoot made her feel.

"I had on thong bathing suits and I didn't think I was going to be comfortable, but [everyone] made me feel really comfortable," she said. "I work out a lot. I embrace my body and who I am and every mark on my body. I probably feel the sexiest in a bathing suit," Reese said.

MJ Day, Sports Illustrated's Editor-in-Chief was full of praise for Reese's personality and impact on the game after the shoot in Los Angeles.

"She is making a name for herself as a fierce competitor and an equally fierce advocate for growing the game of women's basketball," Day said. "Her intensity, drive and passion around being unapologetically herself and speaking up for what she believes in is helping move the needle forward for women in sports and is liberating the next generation to feel seen and heard."

The deal with Sports Illustrated cemented Reese's position as a pop icon and increased her reach into the world of fashion, a niche that she has fully embraced since then.

During an interview with Girls United, Reese highlighted just how much fashion means to her.

“Partnering with Reebok, they understand my values of being a girly girl and changing the stereotype that women can be cute and girly on the court or field and also be a baller on the court. I love fashion, so being able to tap into both sides and knowing that when I go to the WNBA, I can also be a model on the side is important.”

Angel Reese has undeniably brought significant attention to women's college basketball through her talent and fashion-forward sense of style.