USC vs Washington basketball injury report, March 13: Availability of Franck Kepnang and Bronny James 

The USC Trojans and the Washington Cougars are getting ready for their first-round matchup in the Pac-12 Conference Tournament on Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET. The injury report is going to play a major factor in how these teams perform, with their hopes for a potential run to get into March Madness could end today.

Let's take a deeper dive into this game's injury report.

USC vs. Washington basketball injury report

Franck Kepnang, Washington

Senior center Franck Kepnang has been a dominating force down low for the Washington Huskies but is not expected to return this season after suffering a knee injury.

He has not played in almost three months as he last suited up on Dec. 17 and could get a medical redshirt to play for a seventh college basketball season if he chooses.

Kepnang has appeared in 10 games this season and in 18.9 minutes per game, he shot 59.0% from the floor while averaging 8.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game.

Bronny James, USC

Freshman guard Bronny James has been one of the most talked-about athletes in college basketball and with his cardiac arrest, things are a bit more touch-and-go with his availability. However, he is not expected to miss any additional time and seemingly is fully recovered from the life-threatening situation.

James has been coming off the bench for the Trojans this season and has appeared in 23 games. He is averaging 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 0.7 steals while struggling to find his shot.

If he can continue to improve and be more of a force when on the court, that would help the Trojans continue to fight for a spot in the NCAA Tournament.