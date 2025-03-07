Vanderbilt vs South Carolina women's basketball: Box score, stats, game summary and more ft. Khamil Pierre
The SEC Tournament is underway, and Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina tipped off the quarterfinal action on Friday. The game began on Friday, Mar. 7, at Noon ET. Heading into the game, the South Carolina Gamecocks (27-3) were big favorites as the number one seed in the tournament. Conversely, the Vanderbilt Commodores (22-9) were big underdogs as the number eight seed.
Ad
The quarterfinal game on Friday was the Gamecocks' first game of the tournament, having earned byes through the first two rounds. Conversely, the Commodores were coming off an 84-76 win over No. 9-ranked Tennessee the day before.
Per ESPN Analytics, ahead of the start of the game, the Gamecocks were 90.6 percent favorites to win the game and advance to the semifinals. South Carolina had won four games in a row heading into the game, whereas Vanderbilt had won three.
Ad
Trending
Vanderbilt vs South Carolina box score
Team
1st
2nd
3rd
4th
Total
Vanderbilt
15
8
23
South Carolina
24
24
48
Ad
Vanderbilt stats
Player Name
FG
3PT
FT
OREB
DREB
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
PF
PTS
Khamil Pierre
5 for 13
0 for 1
0 for 0
2
3
5
0
1
0
1
0
10
Jane Nwaba
1 for 2
0 for 1
0 for 0
1
1
2
0
0
0
2
0
2
Mikayla Blakes
2 for 8
0 for 3
2 for 2
1
0
1
2
0
0
2
2
6
Iyana Moore
1 for 6
1 for 3
0 for 0
0
1
1
2
1
0
1
0
3
Jordyn Oliver
1 for 2
0 for 0
0 for 0
1
0
1
1
2
0
1
1
2
Aiyana Mitchell
0 for 0
0 for 0
0 for 0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Madison Greene
0 for 0
0 for 0
0 for 0
1
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
Justine Pissott
0 for 1
0 for 0
0 for 0
1
0
1
0
0
1
0
1
0
Leilani Kapinus
0 for 1
0 for 1
0 for 0
0
0
0
1
0
0
2
0
0
Ad
South Carolina stats
Player Name
FG
3PT
FT
OREB
DREB
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
PF
PTS
Chloe Kitts
4 for 5
0 for 0
0 for 0
0
3
3
1
1
0
1
0
8
Sania Feagin
5 for 6
0 for 0
0 for 0
4
3
7
1
0
0
2
1
10
Bree Hall
1 for 2
1 for 1
0 for 0
1
0
1
2
2
0
0
0
3
Raven Johnson
1 for 2
0 for 0
0 for 0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
1
2
Te-Hina Paopao
3 for 6
2 for 3
0 for 0
0
1
1
2
0
0
0
0
8
Joyce Edwards
2 for 2
0 for 0
2 for 2
1
2
3
1
0
1
1
0
6
Maryam Dauda
1 for 2
0 for 0
0 for 0
2
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
2
Maddy McDaniel
0 for 2
0 for 0
0 for 0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
MiLaysia Fulwiley
3 for 5
1 for 1
2 for 2
0
4
4
0
3
0
3
1
9
Tessa Johnson
0 for 2
0 for 1
0 for 0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
2
0
Vanderbilt vs South Carolina game summary
×
Feedback
Why did you not like this content?
Was this article helpful?
Thank You for feedback
Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here