Vanderbilt vs South Carolina women's basketball: Box score, stats, game summary and more ft. Khamil Pierre

The SEC Tournament is underway, and Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina tipped off the quarterfinal action on Friday. The game began on Friday, Mar. 7, at Noon ET. Heading into the game, the South Carolina Gamecocks (27-3) were big favorites as the number one seed in the tournament. Conversely, the Vanderbilt Commodores (22-9) were big underdogs as the number eight seed.

The quarterfinal game on Friday was the Gamecocks' first game of the tournament, having earned byes through the first two rounds. Conversely, the Commodores were coming off an 84-76 win over No. 9-ranked Tennessee the day before.

Per ESPN Analytics, ahead of the start of the game, the Gamecocks were 90.6 percent favorites to win the game and advance to the semifinals. South Carolina had won four games in a row heading into the game, whereas Vanderbilt had won three.

Vanderbilt vs South Carolina box score

Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Total Vanderbilt 15 8 23 South Carolina 24 24 48

Vanderbilt stats

Player Name FG 3PT FT OREB DREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS Khamil Pierre 5 for 13 0 for 1 0 for 0 2 3 5 0 1 0 1 0 10 Jane Nwaba 1 for 2 0 for 1 0 for 0 1 1 2 0 0 0 2 0 2 Mikayla Blakes 2 for 8 0 for 3 2 for 2 1 0 1 2 0 0 2 2 6 Iyana Moore 1 for 6 1 for 3 0 for 0 0 1 1 2 1 0 1 0 3 Jordyn Oliver 1 for 2 0 for 0 0 for 0 1 0 1 1 2 0 1 1 2 Aiyana Mitchell 0 for 0 0 for 0 0 for 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Madison Greene 0 for 0 0 for 0 0 for 0 1 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 Justine Pissott 0 for 1 0 for 0 0 for 0 1 0 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 Leilani Kapinus 0 for 1 0 for 1 0 for 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 2 0 0

South Carolina stats

Player Name FG 3PT FT OREB DREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS Chloe Kitts 4 for 5 0 for 0 0 for 0 0 3 3 1 1 0 1 0 8 Sania Feagin 5 for 6 0 for 0 0 for 0 4 3 7 1 0 0 2 1 10 Bree Hall 1 for 2 1 for 1 0 for 0 1 0 1 2 2 0 0 0 3 Raven Johnson 1 for 2 0 for 0 0 for 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 2 Te-Hina Paopao 3 for 6 2 for 3 0 for 0 0 1 1 2 0 0 0 0 8 Joyce Edwards 2 for 2 0 for 0 2 for 2 1 2 3 1 0 1 1 0 6 Maryam Dauda 1 for 2 0 for 0 0 for 0 2 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 2 Maddy McDaniel 0 for 2 0 for 0 0 for 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 MiLaysia Fulwiley 3 for 5 1 for 1 2 for 2 0 4 4 0 3 0 3 1 9 Tessa Johnson 0 for 2 0 for 1 0 for 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 2 0

Vanderbilt vs South Carolina game summary

