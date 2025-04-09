Vic Schaefer's Texas set to receive boost as Rori Harmon announces major career decision

Rori Harmon has completed four NCAA seasons and under normal circumstances, that would mean her college career is over. It would not have been a bad season to end on as the Texas Longhorns reached the Final Four, losing 74-57 to the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Ad

However, coach Vic Schaefer and the Texas Longhorns received a boost on Wednesday when it was announced that she would return for a fifth and final season.

Although Harmon had played four seasons for the Longhorns, she received a medical hardship waiver after tearing her ACL 12 games into her junior season. As a result, she was granted an extra year of eligibility.

Harmon had the option to stay in the NCAA or declare for the WNBA draft. She elected to stay in college for her final season of eligibility. This was reported by insider Talia Goodman on Wednesday.

Ad

Trending

"BREAKING: Texas senior Rori Harmon will return to the Longhorns for her fifth and final season of eligibility, she announced. Harmon received a medical hardship waiver after tearing her ACL and only competing in 12 games during the 2023-24 season."

Expand Tweet

Ad

The move to return to college was not a surprise. Although Harmon was previously turning into an elite scorer at Texas, she struggled in her first season back from injury, averaging 9.3 points per game. So, she is returning to college with the hope of improving her draft stock.

Rori Harmon explains why she has stayed at Texas throughout her career

Rori Harmon is returning to the Texas Longhorns for her fifth and final NCAA season. She has played her entire college career at Texas, which is much less common in the new age of NIL.

Ad

With NIL deals available to players, it is more common for them to transfer schools to get the best deal. However, Harmon has stayed loyal to the Longhorns.

Harmon's decision to return to Texas did not come as a surprise. She has spoken highly about the program during her career. Earlier this season, she explained why she did not like jumping from school to school.

"There's a legacy that you can make here and earn throughout this process. You can't really get a legacy when you jump school to school," Harmon said. "I don't think the grass would be greener too many other places. I'm getting treated really well here. We're winning and we're getting better."

Other top players who are returning for a final college season, like Olivia Miles and Ta'Niya Latson, have entered the transfer portal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alexander O'Reilly Alexander O'Reilly is a journalist at Sportskeeda from Kingston, Ontario with over seven years in the field at companies including SenShot, RVBlogger, Monarch Media, WordAgents, GSeC LLC, and IGC.



His favorite college team is Duke, and his favorite sporting memory was Duke winning March Madness in 2010. JJ Redick was Alex's favorite college player when he was young but more recently, Caleb Williams gets the nod. As the Chicago Bears are Alex's favorite NFL team, this was a perfect match.



Alex's proudest moment came when he was interviewed by a radio station in Ottawa on his opinion on recent moves by the Ottawa Senators, which gave him a confidence boost and the knowledge that he could succeed as a writer.



Aside from sports, Alex likes to spend his time playing games. He is also very passionate about running and strives to improve at the half and full marathon distances. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here