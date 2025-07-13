Video: 5’8 guard Sabrina Anderson displays her range with UConn HC Geno Auriemma in attendance

UConn Geno Auriemma was seen at the Girls Under Armour Association (UAA) Session 2 at Pacers Athletic Center at Westfield, Indiana.

On Sunday, UA Next Girls Hoops on Instagram shared a reel showing the coach in attendance to watch 2027 prospect Sabrina Anderson. Anderson displayed her range and accuracy from beyond the arc. Playing for West Virginia Thunder UAA, she scored 16 points to lead her team to a 75-50 win.

Sabrina Anderson is a 5-foot-8 sophomore guard from Potomac School (VA). At the 2024 Select Events Prime East tournament, she led Elevate Elite to a 16U championship. In the semifinal, she put in an excellent performance with 27 points, seven rebounds, five assists and five steals. Describing her performance at the tournament, analysts said:

"Offensively, Anderson has plenty of range and she can get her shot quickly off the dribble, mixing in a few pull-up and step-back threes to accent a solid midrange game and shifty driving ability and she moves well off the ball too."

At the USAB trials, she earned attention as a tough matchup with deep range and passing vision. Anderson has earned interest from several programs, including Army West Point, USF, James Madison University, Arizona State, Toledo, Richmond, Marquette, Cleveland State and more.

Geno Auriemma named ESPY Finalist for Record-Breaking 12th NCAA Title

UConn head coach Geno Auriemma has been named a finalist for a 2025 ESPY Award for Best Record-Breaking Performance following his 12th NCAA Tournament title.

The 71-year-old has led the Huskies since 1985. He now holds 1,250 career wins and is not slowing down. This marks Geno Auriemma’s first nomination for the award, despite already having eight Naismith Coach of the Year honours.

He earned this nomination thanks to UConn’s national championship run this past season. The UConn program is also in contention for Best Team at the ESPYs, joining finalists like the Philadelphia Eagles, New York Liberty and Oklahoma City Thunder.

The UConn Women’s Basketball official account shared the nominations on X on June 27:

“We have some Huskies nominated for @ESPYS! Best Team: UConn Women’s Basketball Best Record-Breaking Performance: Geno Auriemma Best WNBA Player: Napheesa Collier, Breanna Stewart.”

Other finalists for the category include Kevin Durant, Alexander Ovechkin and Caitlin Clark, who won in 2024. The 2025 ESPY Awards will air on July 16 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

