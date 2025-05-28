VIDEO: BYU commit Robert Wright III drops 4-word message as he shows his on-court grind on IG

After finishing his freshman season with Baylor, Robert Wright III entered the transfer portal and committed to the BYU Cougars. While he is coming off a strong season with the Bears, he has been working hard to improve this offseason.

On Wednesday, he shared a video of himself practicing on his Instagram story. He included a four-word message for his fans. The video was clipped and re-posted on X on Wednesday morning.

"Getting that finger back."

Wright's comment is referencing him getting his shooting touch back. He is practicing to ensure he has a softer touch at the rim next season and can put up points more consistently. As a freshman, he performed well, averaging 11.5 points, 2.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.0 steals per game. However, he struggled with efficiency.

Wright only shot at a 41.4% rate from the field this past season. For someone who averages less than three three-point shots per game, that is not an ideal rate. It appears that Wright is his own harshest critic as he is working to ensure he is a better finisher next season.

Robert Wright III will bring his talents to BYU next season

Heading into the 2025-26 season, Robert Wright III will be with the BYU Cougars rather than the Baylor Bears. The Cougars announced on April 14 that they had signed Wright to join the team for next season. Shortly after the announcement was made, head coach Kevin Young released a statement about the team's excitement to add Wright to their roster.

"We are excited to welcome Rob and his entire family to BYU," Young said in a statement. "He comes from a great family, and we are thrilled to have them all join Cougar Nation. Rob is one of the most dynamic guards in the country with his combination of speed and quickness."

"He is the ultimate floor general and makes everyone around him better. We look forward to getting Rob on campus and getting to work."

Expectations will be high for the Cougars because of their significant additions this offseason. Robert Wright III is an important addition via the transfer portal, but the signing of No. 1-ranked recruit A.J. Dybantsa is even more important.

Dybantsa is expected to contend to be the first pick in the 2026 NBA draft. As a result, the team will likely only have one season to try to win a national championship with Dybantsa and Wright on its roster.

