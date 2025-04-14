$3.8 million NIL valued AJ Dybantsa welcomes future BYU teammate Robert Wright III with a 5-word message 

AJ Dybantsa, the No.1 recruit from the 2025 class, is already excited about playing at the college level and meeting his future BYU Cougars teammates. Former Baylor Bears guard Robert Wright III entered the transfer portal on April 8 and announced his commitment to BYU on Thursday.

Ad

Wright shared the news with his fans on Instagram on Monday. He posted some pictures in the Cougars' colors with the caption,

"Let’s Work💙🙏🏽 #year2 #PG1 #AGTG"

Ad

Trending

Robert also included some of his pictures with his parents in the carousel. AJ Dybantsa, whose NIL is valued at $3.8 million by On3, shared his reaction.

"crib talk, let’s work 2," he wrote.

AJ Dybantsa via Instagram

Wright and Dybantsa have already played alongside each other in the 2023 Slam Summer Classic. The Utah Prep small forward noted that on his Instagram story upon Wright's commitment to the Cougars.

Ad

"dis was the preview,” he wrote.

AJ Dybantsa via Instagram

The Montverde Academy star had a decent last season with Baylor Bears. He charted 11.5 points, 4.2 assists and 2.1 rebounds per game. He recorded 22 points and six assists against the Cougars when he faced them at the Marriott Center last season.

Ad

Both Dybantsa and Wright III have improved a lot since they last played with each other. They would hope to run it back with better skills and techniques when they gear up for the Cougars. If the two youngsters click, the Cougars might even become the team to beat next season.

BYU Cougars become No. 11 recruiting class with stars like AJ Dybantsa, Robert Wright III and more

Robert Wright III is joining BYU as part of its 2025 recruiting class, bringing with him a reported $3 million NIL deal, according to Jeff Goodman. He reunites with AJ Dybantsa under Kevin Young, who is entering his second season with the Cougars. Wright adds to a strong 2025 class that ranks No. 11 nationally and includes Dybantsa, Xavion Staton, and Chamberlain Burgess.

BYU is aiming to become a national contender with this group. They finished the 2024-25 season 26–10 and reached the Sweet 16, where they fell to Alabama. The team’s top player last season was forward Richie Saunders, who averaged 16.5 ppg and 4.5 rpg. With Wright and Dybantsa incoming, the Cougars will hope for a deeper postseason run.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nishant Nishant is a Delhi-based journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in High School Sports. He graduated in Mathematical Sciences and is pursuing a Masters in Operational Research at Delhi University.



With his educational background and over four years of experience, Nishant likes to be precise with information. He is passionate about cricket, football, basketball, and chess, often writing about events and game analysis.



His favorite team is the Michigan Wolverines, and he thoroughly enjoyed their unbeaten season and championship win, especially when it culminated in Jim Harbaugh fulfilling his promise of getting a tattoo.



When he is not working or watching sports, Nishant likes to play football and write poetry. Wrapping everything in humor with relatable memes and defending his heart out on the football field is why he gets up every day. Know More