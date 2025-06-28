Video: Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan Anthony, collaborates with $15.68 Billion worth sports giants, unveiling his top sneaker picks 

In a recent social media video, Kiyan Anthony, son of NBA legend Carmelo Anthony, unleashed some of his new top basketball shoe picks. Kiyan partnered with massive athletic apparel giant Dick's Sporting Goods to unleash his own apparel picks. By combining the next member of a family of hoops royalty with a retailing giant, this could be a significant move.

In his recent Instagram video, Anthony hyped some of his favorite new shoes with an assist to Dick's Sporting Goods. Dick's is a Pennsylvania-based sporting good retailer perhaps more identified with sports equipment than apparel, but they're making waves in the shoe world.

In a recent ad campaign, Dick's joined with NFL legend Tom Brady, NBA star Kevin Durant, and NFL rookie Travis Hunter, among others. Dick's is moving many Nike items, but also collaborates with brands like Adidas, New Balance and Under Armour.

Kiyan Anthony becoming a big-time player in hoops world

Kiyan Anthony may be the next big name in the basketball world. Of course, the surname comes from his famous father, Carmelo, who won a championship in his sole college season at Syracuse, and then starred in the NBA. The elder Anthony played 19 seasons in the NBA and even won three Olympic gold medals for basketball.

Kiyan is a 2025 commit to his father's alma mater, Syracuse. Kiyan was ranked by 247Sports as a four-star recruit and the nation's No. 32 overall prospect. At 6-foot-5 and 185 pounds, Kiyan is a bit shorter and lighter than his famous father. He's more of a guard, while Carmelo was a wing forward.

Kiyan picked his father's old school, but his recruitment was a lengthy and protracted affair. According to 247Sports, he was first offered a scholarship by George Mason in 2022. Kiyan took official visits to Florida State and USC as well as Syracuse. But he committed and signed with the Orange last November and will make his debut in the fall.

Carmelo's Hall of Fame days

Meanwhile, it's been a busy time for the entire Anthony family. Carmelo retired from the NBA in 2023, but was chosen for the Pro Basketball Hall of Fame in 2025. Among other inductees joining the Hall of Fame with Anthony are Dwight Howard, coach Billy Donovan, and the 2008 USA men's Olympic team, of which Anthony was a member.

What do you think of Kiyan Anthony and his partnership with Dick's? Share your take below in our comments section!

