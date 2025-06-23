Video: Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan Anthony touches down at Syracuse as he looks to build upon dad's legacy

Kiyan Anthony, son of Carmelo Anthony, arrived at Syracuse's campus, where he will begin his college basketball career. On Monday, Syracuse shared a video through their official account showing Anthony's arrival along with a message from him:

"What's up, y'all. It's Kiy man. Just touched down at 'Cuse. Looking forward to it, man. Ready to get to work. Getting to know the guys, getting to know the staff. and yeah, let's do it."

The 6-foot-5 guard can be seen warmly greeting the staff and coaches at Syracuse.

"Welcome home 🍊," read the post's caption.

Kiyan chose Syracuse despite offers from top programs. His father played for Syracuse for just the 2002–03 freshman year before being drafted to the NBA but his performance remains memorable.

Carmelo Anthony averaged 22.2 points and 10.0 rebounds, leading the Orange to their first-ever NCAA national championship. He earned Final Four Most Outstanding Player honors.

Kiyan has huge shoes to fill as he is the top prospect from New York and is ranked No. 36 on the final ESPN 100 rankings.

During his senior year at Long Island Lutheran, he averaged 15.4 points and 2.9 rebounds per game following an early back injury. He earned MVP honors at the Jordan Brand Classic by scoring 26 points on 11‑for‑15 shooting with five rebounds and leading Team Air to a 141–124 win.

In Nike EYBL and Peach Jam play, he averaged 19.6 ppg on the EYBL circuit and 21.8 ppg at Peach Jam.

Kiyan Anthony to wear No. 7 at Syracuse, Carmelo's New York Knicks' number

On June 14, Syracuse MBB shared that Kiyan Anthony will wear No. 7 when he suits up next season.

Carmelo Anthony famously wore No. 15 during his legendary 2002–03 title-winning season, but that number was retired in 2013. Kiyan instead adopts the No. 7 jersey, which is to honor Melo’s New York Knicks years.

The other freshmen jersey numbers include Luke Fennell (#9), Sadiq White Jr. (#0), and Aaron Womack (#14).

White is one of the top 40 forwards in the Class of 2025, Womack of Milwaukee is a dynamic 6-foot-6 guard, and Fennell, a 6-foot-6 Australian guard, will compete in the FIBA U19 World Cup.

