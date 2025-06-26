Video: Cooper Flagg’s parents beam with pride as Duke star poses in $999 outfit ahead of the NBA draft

Cooper Flagg's parents, Ralph and Kelly, are beaming with pride after the Duke superstar posed for fans wearing a suit worth $999 minutes ahead of the 2025 NBA draft.

Ralph and Kelly Flagg, who have been supportive of their son's basketball career since he was a kid, were all smiles on the sidelines, watching Cooper pose with fellow players on the stage.

The two went viral on the Instagram accounts of Sportscenter Next and ACC Network, which received more than 5,000 likes upon posting.

Trending

Per Yahoo Sports, the 6-foot-9 forward was wearing a regular fit, dark blue three-piece suit in stretch wool. The shirt he's wearing for the special day is a white, slim-fit, structured performance stretch shirt, which is worth $140.

He completed his NBA-ready attire with a pure silk jacquard black tie, priced at $99.

Cooper Flagg’s mother was a basketball player at Nokomis High School and was a three-time conference champion at the University of Maine. Kelly Flagg was the team's captain in her senior year in 1999. She then coached the Nokomis Varsity Girls Team after her collegiate stint.

On the other hand, Ralph Flagg was also a basketball player for Maine Technical College and played in a men's league at the community center, where he met Kelly. They bonded with their similar passions and eventually got married.

Cooper Flagg goes into the NBA with a ton of hype surrounding him

Cooper Flagg has been a fixture in the basketball scene since he burst onto the spotlight as a 6-6 eighth grader in Newport, Maine. He then transferred to Montverde, which went 33-0 in his second season.

Flagg reclassified from the Class of 2025 to 2024 to attend college a year early. He proved that the reclassification was worth it when he led Duke to a Final Four stint in the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

From there, he was touted as the future No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA draft and his superb play at Duke was more than just what experts and NBA scouts expected of him.

The young forward tallied 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks in his one-and-done season under coach Jon Scheyer. His performance led him to win the consensus national player of the year award.

Cooper Flagg may have fallen short in giving Duke its sixth national title and first in 10 years, but he has proven to everyone that he can play with the mature basketball players despite his young age.

Flagg steps into a new phase of his basketball career after he was picked No. 1 overall by the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday. And just like he was in high school, he moves to the NBA with the hype and would-be superstar status surrounding him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Geoff Geoffrey Latayan is a journalist who covers college basketball at Sportskeeda. An AB Communication graduate from De La Salle Lipa, he is an avid sports fan who follows college basketball, MLB, NBA and pro wrestling.



As a writer, he's adept at stats and previously covered college sports in the Philippines. Geoff has interviewed former NBA star Detlef Schrempf, although it was way before the "sportsblog" era.



Geoff believes the gap between College sports and major leagues has narrowed thanks to the new stars of the sport, who can give the pro leagues a run for their money.



His favorite college players of all time are Michael Jordan and Allan Iverson. In fact, the Jordan admiration extended to North Carolina becoming his favorite college team as well. Geoff rates Carmelo Anthony winning the national title for Syracuse as his favorite College Sports moment and he is also a die-hard Philadelphia Phillies and Philadelphia 76ers fan. Know More

Mavericks Fan? Check out the latest Dallas Mavericks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.