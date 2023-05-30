Who is Cooper Flagg's mom? Former Maine basketball team captain Kelly Flagg provides advice for Cooper

Cooper Flagg is one of the hottest prospects in high school basketball right now. The 16-year-old player from Newport, Maine got everyone talking with his jaw-dropping performance at the 2022 FIBA under-17 Basketball World Cup.

Flagg averaged 9.3 points, 10 rebounds, 2.9 blocked shots, and 2.4 steals per game at the tournament, winning the gold medal for the US. This performance earned him a place on the All-Tournament team as well as the USA Basketball Male Athlete of the Year award.

The Maine native has witnessed tremendous success in his basketball career despite his young age and someone who has been highly supportive in every aspect of his career is his mother.

So let's take a look at who the young basketball player's mother is.

B/R Hoops @brhoops Cooper Flagg went OFF for a triple-double in Memphis:



27 PTS | 17 REB | 11 AST | 4 BLK Cooper Flagg went OFF for a triple-double in Memphis:27 PTS | 17 REB | 11 AST | 4 BLK https://t.co/EjMOKWvMvu

Meet Cooper Flagg’s mother, Kelly Flagg

Cooper Flagg was lucky to have been given birth to by an athlete. His mother, Kelly Flagg, is a former college basketball player in Maine who actively played for the program from 1995-1999 and was named captain of the team during her senior year.

Known as Kelly Bowman at the time, she displayed remarkable success during her time in the program, capturing an impressive four consecutive American East titles. The team also solidified its dominance by appearing in the NCAA tournament for all four years.

Flagg's mom played a pivotal role as the team captain during the 1998-99 season, leaving a lasting impact on the program. That particular season also marked a significant milestone for the team, as they secured their first and only NCAA tournament victory.

Cooper Flagg’s upbringing and Kelly Flagg's motherly advice

The Flaggs

With a family like this, one can begin to understand the amount of support a player like Flagg gets from the people closest to him, especially his mother. One thing is certain, he must be learning a whole lot from the mother and most of this is away from the eye of the public.

However, we got a glimpse into what kind of lessons she must be teaching her son when she took to Twitter sometime last November to air a piece of advice for him. A highlight video had shown Flagg powerfully dunking on the head of an opposing player during Montverde's 101-28 win to open the season.

Flagg’s mother clearly wasn’t approving of his intense look after the dunk and she tweeted:

“Mom’s thoughts - I don’t love the stare-down. Let your game do the talking. I know they all do it, but I don't like it. I appreciate that the kid at least made the attempt to stop it.”

Kelly Flagg @kflagg11 HoopsWill @HoopsWill Cooper Flagg with the poster-dunk and stare down last night. Elite HS class of 2025 prospect Cooper Flagg with the poster-dunk and stare down last night. Elite HS class of 2025 prospect https://t.co/GcO6HLODI0 Mom’s thoughts-I don’t love the stare down. Let your game do the talking. I know they all do it, but I don’t like it. I appreciate that the kid at least made the attempt to stop it. twitter.com/HoopsWill/stat… Mom’s thoughts-I don’t love the stare down. Let your game do the talking. I know they all do it, but I don’t like it. I appreciate that the kid at least made the attempt to stop it. twitter.com/HoopsWill/stat…

Given Flagg’s outstanding records and form, one can understand why he might be seeming cocky, especially considering he’s only 16. However, with the guidance he clearly seems to be getting from his mother, one can rest assured that his attitude will never become a problem.

Poll : 0 votes