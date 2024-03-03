VIDEO: Dalton Knecht throws down a near-free throw line dunk during Tennessee vs. Alabama clash

The Tennessee Volunteers took on Alabama on Saturday at the Coleman Coliseum. The Volunteers went into the game with an advantage as they came off a five-game winning streak. Sitting atop the Southeastern Conference standings, Tennessee looked to add another win to their bag.

The game tipped off with the first score coming from the hosts as Mark Sears made a 3-point jumper assisted by Grant Nelson. A few minutes later, Dalton Knecht sent the crowd into a frenzy as he made Dunk, assisted by Zakai Zeigler.

As the Volunteers tried to catch up, Alabama wrapped up the halftime with 41 against Tennessee's 39 points.

While the dunk was executed spectacularly, it does not come close to some of the other dunks seen in college basketball.

Iconic dunks in college basketball

Jerome Lane’s dunk in 1988, during Pittsburgh vs. Providence, is among the most memorable plays in the history of college basketball. It went down when Lane received a pass near the elbow on a fastbreak to slam it through the hoop. The dunk was so powerful that it shattered the backboard.

If that was not memorable enough, an iconic line was born from then when broadcaster Bill Raftery called “Send it in, Jerome!” after the dunk.

Coming in next is Michael Jordan, who was known to always choose the "rock the cradle" dunk.

The first time he ever attempted it, though, was in college in 1984. In a game against Maryland, Jordan lept from outside the paint, rocking the ball like a baby in his arms, before sending it through the basket.

The dunk that everyone remembers is from Dirk Minniefield in a 1983 contest against the Bulldogs. Minniefield can be seen 'gliding' or 'floating' in the air before throwing the ball down.

And of course, no one can talk about dunks without mentioning the greatest dunk master of all time, Shaquille O'Neal. While he is among the top in the dunk scoring leaders in the NBA, no one can forget his backboard-shattering dunk during his time at LSU. This was the start of his iconic journey.

