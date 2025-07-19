  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • Video: Day after Paige Bueckers publicly confirms their relationship, UConn star Azzi Fudd reveals who flew her out for the WNBA All-Star weekend

Video: Day after Paige Bueckers publicly confirms their relationship, UConn star Azzi Fudd reveals who flew her out for the WNBA All-Star weekend

By Victor Isikhueme
Published Jul 19, 2025 19:27 GMT
NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four Champions-Connecticut Victory Parade and Rally - Source: Imagn
Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd - Source: Image via Imagn

Just days after WNBA rookie Paige Bueckers publicly confirmed her relationship with former UConn teammate Azzi Fudd, a video was shared on social media that revealed more details about the duo's relationship. On Saturday, an X post showed Fudd interacting during the WNBA All-Star weekend party.

Ad

The clip, shared by Pazzi Bueckets, showed Fudd at the party during WNBA All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis. The post was in response to another comment that reported Fudd talking about how Dallas had been flying her out to games. She was dressed in a two-piece white outfit and enjoying the vibe.

Here's the video:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Just this week, Bueckers participated in a lighthearted interview on WAG Talk, where she was quizzed about her “D1 girlfriend.”

She answered every question, including the name of Fudd’s high school and details about her mother’s WNBA draft history. Bueckers was then asked directly to name her girlfriend and she responded:

“Azzi Fudd.”

The couple’s relationship was speculated for months, especially after Fudd was seen courtside at several Wings games and sported a phone case that read:

Ad
“Paige Bueckers’ girlfriend.”

Fudd, the standout guard, was a key contributor to UConn’s 2024–25 championship run, averaging 13.6 points per game and dropping 24 points in the title game against South Carolina. Since then, she has been taking time to enjoy life off the court.

Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd party together at WNBA All-Star Weekend's party

Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd linked up during the WNBA All-Star weekend party. On Saturday, an X post showed a clip from the Studbudz Twitch livestream, featuring Bueckers and Fudd together.

Ad

Minnesota Lynx guard and Studbudz co-host Natisha Hiedeman posed alongside the duo in excitement.

Ad

Later that night, Fudd was captured sitting on Bueckers’ lap. After the couple “hard-launched” their relationship, Fudd even liked a fan comment suggesting UConn’s women’s basketball team had kept the relationship a secret for quite some time.

Both Bueckers and Fudd were previously named Gatorade National Players of the Year and helped bring UConn back to national title glory in the 2024–25 season.

About the author
Victor Isikhueme

Victor Isikhueme

Victor Isikhueme is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor’s Degree in Building Technology. His passion for sports led him to become a sports writer and Victor has seven years of experience at V93 Media, Covenant University Premier League and AfroSport Media Network.

Victor ran track and field at high school and university (100m, 200m 4x100m, High Jump and Long Jump) and played football at university and at a semi-professional level.

His favorite basketball players are Zion Williamson and Steph Curry. Williamson because of his immense potential and Curry because of the way he changed the game.

When not working, Victor is a gamer, both competitively and casually. He enjoys listening to sports podcasts, watching sports shows and playing Football Manager.

Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications