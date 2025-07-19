Video: Day after Paige Bueckers publicly confirms their relationship, UConn star Azzi Fudd reveals who flew her out for the WNBA All-Star weekend

Just days after WNBA rookie Paige Bueckers publicly confirmed her relationship with former UConn teammate Azzi Fudd, a video was shared on social media that revealed more details about the duo's relationship. On Saturday, an X post showed Fudd interacting during the WNBA All-Star weekend party.The clip, shared by Pazzi Bueckets, showed Fudd at the party during WNBA All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis. The post was in response to another comment that reported Fudd talking about how Dallas had been flying her out to games. She was dressed in a two-piece white outfit and enjoying the vibe.Here's the video:Just this week, Bueckers participated in a lighthearted interview on WAG Talk, where she was quizzed about her “D1 girlfriend.”She answered every question, including the name of Fudd’s high school and details about her mother’s WNBA draft history. Bueckers was then asked directly to name her girlfriend and she responded: “Azzi Fudd.”The couple’s relationship was speculated for months, especially after Fudd was seen courtside at several Wings games and sported a phone case that read: “Paige Bueckers’ girlfriend.”Fudd, the standout guard, was a key contributor to UConn’s 2024–25 championship run, averaging 13.6 points per game and dropping 24 points in the title game against South Carolina. Since then, she has been taking time to enjoy life off the court.Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd party together at WNBA All-Star Weekend's partyPaige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd linked up during the WNBA All-Star weekend party. On Saturday, an X post showed a clip from the Studbudz Twitch livestream, featuring Bueckers and Fudd together.Minnesota Lynx guard and Studbudz co-host Natisha Hiedeman posed alongside the duo in excitement.Shabazz 💫 @ShowCaseShabazzLINK&quot;Im with the power coupleeee&quot; 😭😭Later that night, Fudd was captured sitting on Bueckers’ lap. After the couple “hard-launched” their relationship, Fudd even liked a fan comment suggesting UConn’s women’s basketball team had kept the relationship a secret for quite some time. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBoth Bueckers and Fudd were previously named Gatorade National Players of the Year and helped bring UConn back to national title glory in the 2024–25 season.