Paige Bueckers’ girlfriend Azzi Fudd shares mirror selfie with 4-word reaction showing love for her bag 

By Nishant
Published Jul 19, 2025 16:11 GMT
NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four Champions-Connecticut Victory Parade and Rally - Source: Imagn
Paige Bueckers’ girlfriend and UConn Huskies guard, Azzi Fudd, is launching her podcast "Fudd Around and Find Out."

On Friday, Fudd shared videos and pictures from the launch event of the podcast. In one of the stories, the 5-foot-9 guard posed with Mackenzie Fitzpatrick in a mirror selfie. Dressed in a glimmery white crop top and pants of similar texture, she displayed her magenta pink bag.

"Obsessed with this big @honorthegift," she captioned the picture.
Azzi Fudd via Instagram Stories
Azzi Fudd's "Fudd Around and Find Out" is co-produced by iHeart Women’s Sports and Stephen Curry’s Unanimous Media. The first episode will drop in early August and will mark the first anniversary of iHeart Women’s Sports, the first audio platform dedicated exclusively to women’s sports.

“I’m beyond excited to deepen my relationship with Stephen Curry and Unanimous Media,” said Fudd. “Whether we’re talking hoops, culture, business or life beyond the court, I want every episode to feel real and empowering.”

She also talked about what the podcast means for her.

“This podcast is a space where I can bring my full self—athlete, storyteller, budding entrepreneur and fan of the game,” Fudd said. "This has been a dream in the making and I truly can’t wait for the world to … 'Fudd Around And Find Out.'"
Fudd averaged 13.6 points, 2 rebounds and 1.8 assists in her senior season. She earned the NCAA Most Outstanding Player honors after leading UConn past South Carolina. Despite past injuries, including an ACL tear, she made a strong comeback and announced she’ll return to UConn for a final season.

"It is what it is": Paige Bueckers on relationship with Azzi Fudd

Paige Bueckers has confirmed her relationship with former UConn teammate Azzi Fudd following a viral moment during a WAG Talk interview at the 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star event. When asked, “Girlfriend reveal, it’s…,” Bueckers casually replied, “Azzi Fudd.”

The Dallas Wings star later told People Magazine the moment wasn’t planned.

“That was just a setup,” she said. “I didn’t even mean for that to happen and here we are.”

Although the couple hasn’t made an official announcement, Bueckers said:

“Stuff has been happening that has it out there. So, it is what it is.”

The two, both standout players at UConn, have remained close since Bueckers entered the WNBA in 2025. Paige Bueckers also posted a red carpet photo of Fudd after the 2025 ESPYs, with heart-eyed emojis.

Nishant

Nishant is a Delhi-based journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in High School Sports. He graduated in Mathematical Sciences and is pursuing a Masters in Operational Research at Delhi University.

With his educational background and over four years of experience, Nishant likes to be precise with information. He is passionate about cricket, football, basketball, and chess, often writing about events and game analysis.

His favorite team is the Michigan Wolverines, and he thoroughly enjoyed their unbeaten season and championship win, especially when it culminated in Jim Harbaugh fulfilling his promise of getting a tattoo.

When he is not working or watching sports, Nishant likes to play football and write poetry. Wrapping everything in humor with relatable memes and defending his heart out on the football field is why he gets up every day.

