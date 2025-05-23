Video: Emanuel Sharp shares exciting edit from Houston’s impressive season

Houston Cougars star Emanuel Sharp had an impressive junior season, averaging 12.6 points and 3.0 rebounds per game. Sharp, a 6-foot-3 guard, played a crucial role in Houston's run to the national championship game.

Ad

Houston, ultimately fell to Florida, denying them the title. The team will aim for more success next season, and Sharp would certainly have an enhanced role.

On Thursday, Sharp shared an exciting edit on Instagram that recapped some of his best moments from last season. The video begins with him celebrating the Cougars' Big 12 championship win with a voiceover saying:

"Emanuel Sharp — this guy, if you leave him open, he makes you pay."

Ad

Trending

Here's the video:

Ad

The rest of the reel has highlights of Sharp hitting big shots, making tough layups and celebrating with his teammates.

His best performance of the season came in a 74-54 win over BYU in the Big 12 Tournament semifinal when he exploded for 26 points on 7-of-13 shooting, including five 3-pointers.

In the NCAA Tournament, he scored in double figures in four of Houston's six games, including 17 points in a Sweet Sixteen win over Purdue.

Ad

Emanuel Sharp's dad sees next year as the biggest challenge of his son's journey

Sharp announced his return to Houston for his senior season last month after a disappointing end to the strong junior season.

Derrick Sharp, Emanuel's father, is his biggest fan and has been with him every step of the way, offering encouragement and motivation. Derrick spoke about his son's journey and the challenges that lie ahead in his final year.

Ad

"He’s going to be a senior,” Sharp said in April, via Paper City. "He’s been in the program the longest. He obviously played his role and what they needed. They’re definitely going to need more from him next year. He’d better prepare himself for that and be ready for the challenge.

Ad

"He’s definitely going to have bigger role as a leader on and off the court. It’s going to take a big summer for him to get ready for that."

With several veterans like J'Wan Roberts and LJ Cryer departing, Kelvin Sampson will rely on Sharp to take on a more prominent leadership role. The Cougars added transfer guard Pop Isaacs from Creighton to team up with Sharp.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Salim Prajapati Salim is a writer at Sportskeeda covering College Basketball. Salim holds a degree in Civil Engineering and has two years of experience writing about both NBA and College Basketball. He has a knack for learning and is passionate about seeking new knowledge.



A basketball enthusiast since his college days, Salim developed a love for the sport through Stephen Curry and most recently Luka Doncic has become his favorite player. He started following college basketball after Angel Reese's breakout season with LSU in 2022.



Apart from basketball, Salim is also a huge fan of football. As much as he enjoys watching games, he is also equally invested in playing the sport. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here