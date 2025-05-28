Video: Ex-Miami guard Hanna Cavinder flexes her ripped quads as she shows her morning workout in pink athleisure set

Former Miami guard Hanna Cavinder gave fans a look into her morning routine. She shared a vlog to her and twin Haley's 435,000+ Instagram followers on Wednesday.

Cavinder's day started by changing into a matching pink workout outfit. She fueled up with toast and coffee before hitting the gym for quad day. Cavinder got her cardio in on the Stairmaster to finish her gym routine. She also encouraged fans to click the link on the bio to see more routine videos on Passes, a platform which allows influencers to monetize their content.

The Cavinder twins often keep their followers up to date on their lives via social media. The former Hurricanes players share lifestyle content, as well as workout routines and healthy recipes.

In May 2024, Hanna and Haley launched an app dedicated to health and wellness. Twogether provides users with specialized training programs, recipe guides and a community where they can lift one another up. Hanna opened up to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in August about the twins' inspiration for creating Twogether.

“About a year and a half ago, we came out with our eating disorder, so that was kind of a very big struggle for us,” Hanna said. “We went through it at the same time, and then we got with our nutritionist and she literally changed our whole perspective on food. Being able to have somebody impact me like that, I was like, 'Why would I not want to impact other girls that are going through the same thing?'

"So many females struggle with body dysphoria, and I think if we can have some impact and just help one girl, two girls, that’s what TWOgether is all about. Being able to literally help every single person that struggles with it and that needs a guide or a plan.”

Hanna's dedication to health and nutrition was highlighted by her recent morning routine.

Haley & Hanna Cavinder enjoy Memorial Day weekend vacation

The Cavinder twins made the most of their long weekend. Haley and Hanna celebrated Memorial Day weekend in Key West, Florida, with their sisters.

The twins have three other sisters, and they all enjoyed their annual sisters' trip. The twins provided fans with lots of sister content on Instagram and TikTok.

The Cavinders showed off their rental home for the holiday weekend, their outfits, fun on the water and more. Hanna and Haley are busy with their numerous brand deals and entrepreneurial ventures; however, they found time for a weekend away.

